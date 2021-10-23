 Skip to main content
Milano 35, Iola 22
IOLA — Milano held off Iola 35-22 on Friday in District 13-2A Division II football play Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

Iola ran for 158 yards with Coy Elliot leading the way with 85. Iola quarterback Brian Crosby ran for the Bulldogs’ opening score, and Kyler Dreher added another touchdown run. Iola’s Phillip England also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Milano (4-4, 2-2) will host Burton next Friday, while Iola is off. The Bulldogs will return to action Nov. 5 at Burton.

