Martinez-Brown, College Station rolls to 68-10 win over Georgetown East View

GEORGETOWN — Aydan Martinez-Brown made the most of his time in the spotlight Friday.

Thrust into the lead back role, Martinez-Brown led the College Station rushing attack with four touchdowns in the team’s 68-10 win over Georgetown East View in District 11-5A Division I play.

“It was really fun,” Martinez-Brown said. “I wasn’t expecting this.”

Martinez-Brown finished with 76 yards and the four scores on just 10 carries. He also showed off his catching ability as he reeled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson Ingram.

“It was just great blocking by the line and stuff,” Martinez-Brown said. “They helped me out. I got pushed in [to the end zone] by one of them. There was just great blocking overall. We played like a team.”

Cougar running backs Zach Dang and Wilson Stapp also had TD runs.

Stapp found the end zone twice as he got loose and raced down the field for a 47-yarder and later a 34-yard TD run. Dang capped the night with a 2-yard TD run.

“We try to stay like a brotherhood,” Martinez-Brown said of the running backs. “We keep that up. We try to stay close as a team.”

By halftime, College Station (4-1, 2-0) had taken control in every facet of the game.

Martinez-Brown lit up the scoreboard early as he bulldozed his way into the end zone three times in the first quarter. He opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run with 9:17 left in the first quarter.

College Station’s defense and special teams quickly got to work on the next possession. East View’s three-and-out ended deep in Patriot territory with its punter scrambling around after a bad snap. Linebacker Kolton Griswold made the tackle, and College Station took over on East View’s 7-yard line.

Two plays later, Martinez-Brown rumbled in from 7 yards for a 14-0 Cougar lead.

College Station’s defense forced another three-and-out. This time the Patriots got off the punt, but Cougar defensive back Tony Hamilton returned it 30 yards to give College Station another short field. Two plays later, Martinez-Brown scored again on a 2-yard run for a 21-0 lead.

Ingram tossed his first touchdown pass of the night at the end of the first quarter as he connected with A.J. Tisdell for a 5-yard score and 28-0 lead.

Stapp’s two scores came in the second quarter, while Ingram also threw the short TD pass to Martinez-Brown in the period. The first half ended with College Station blocking a punt in the end zone that linebacker Caiden Toon fell on for another TD.

The Cougar defense allowed only 43 yards of total offense in the first half and only three points as East View managed a 44-yard field goal.

“Defense is playing great,” College Station head coach Stoney Pryor said. “And when the defense plays great, that of course keeps us in games, so we love to see it. Those guys feed off each other and the big hit. I think that we wanted to limit the big plays, because that’s what East View is able to do. But putting the pressure on the quarterback and getting some movement with those guys up front really created a lot of havoc for East View.”

The Cougars scored once in the third quarter on another short TD run by Martinez-Brown as they began turning to several backup players in the second half. Dang finished the scoring with his short TD run with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter.

College Station will host Cedar Park at 7 p.m. next Friday at Cougar Stadium, while East View (0-5, 0-2) will play at Leander Glenn.