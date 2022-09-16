Mart tops Centerville 21-20 in Class 2A top 10 football battle

CENTERVILLE — Moments before Friday night’s kickoff between Centerville and Mart, the Tiger Stadium public address announced heralded, “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a treat tonight.”

The man was right.

A showdown of two top 10 teams in Class 2A — the Tigers ranked ninth in 2A-I and Panthers second in 2A-II — lived up to its billing with Mart managing to come away with a narrow 21-20 road win.

Mart (4-0) had outscored its opponents 163-13 entering Friday’s matchup, but Centerville (2-2) gave the Panthers their stiffest test to date.

“If you just wanted to see a good high school football game, I don’t know how you could’ve found a better one, and I’m just over the world proud of my kids right now,” Centerville coach Kyle Hardee said. “What a great effort tonight. Great Mart team. They have such a great program, and I think our kids really turned a corner tonight and proved they could be a four-quarter team.”

Centerville drove 97 yards in 16 plays to pull within 21-20 on Lavodrick Phillips 2-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal with 6:00 left. The Tigers went for two but couldn’t take the lead as Phillips was stood up just short of the goal line. Hardee said he “never hesitated” to go for two.

“We knew what we were going to do coming into this game,” Hardee said. “Our kicker didn’t suit [out]. He was hurt, and we had a backup, but we knew we were going for two all night tonight. I never hesitated on it. I’d do it again. We got close. You’ve got to tip your hat to stop us right at the goal line.”

Mart ran the clock down to 38 seconds and was stopped on fourth-and-2 at the Centerville 3-yard line, but there was too little time for the Tigers to try and mount a game-winning drive as they needed to go 97 yards with no timeouts.

The two teams traded punches in the third quarter with Mart holding a 21-14 headed to the fourth.

Centerville tied the game at 14 with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter. Paxton Hancock hammered in a 1-yard touchdown run, and Phillips pushed his way over the goal line on the two-point conversion run. Hancock led the Tigers with 147 rushing yards on 23 carries, and Mart’s defense made him earn every yard.

Mart quarterback Jonah Ross ran in his second score of the night with 2:25 left in the third, a 5-yard score that put the Panthers ahead by seven. Ross ran for 90 yards on a team-high 22 carries. Ja’Deriun Bell lead the way for Mart with 124 yards on 17 carries.

Centerville rolled the dice early to take a 6-0 lead. The Tigers faced fourth-and-13 at the Mart 19 but went for it and scored on a 19-yard pass from Riley Winkler to Cameron Pate. The Tigers failed to convert the two-point conversion.

Mart took a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter. DeMontrel Medlock raced untouched down the sideline for a 72-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Panthers’ second drive of the night.

Mart forced three straight three-and-outs and had ample chances to score, but Centerville stopped the Panthers twice on fourth down runs inside the Tiger 10 to keep Mart from pulling away.

Both sides drew a number of penalties. Centerville was flagged 12 times for 87 yards as penalties in the first half killed drives for the Tigers. In the second half, those free yards helped Mart extend drives.

“That’s what I told the kids a little bit ago,” Hardee said. “I said just think about what we could do if we just clean up some of the mistakes.”

Centerville wraps up nondistrict play next Saturday in a neutral site matchup against Jefferson in Jacksonville.

Despite being 2-2 on the year, Hardee said he feels the Tigers made a statement Friday and have gained experience that will help them down the road after facing their second top five opponent of the year.

“When you face adversity, you’ve got to bond together,” Hardee said. “You can’t peel apart, and I feel we bonded together tonight. We faced our share of adversity, came together, overcame a lot of it, just came up a half a yard short.”