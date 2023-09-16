MART – Mart’s Jonah Ross made big plays on offense and defense to lead the Panthers to a 36-21 victory in a nondistrict battle of top 5 state-ranked teams.
Mart, ranked second in Class 2A Division II, took a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter. Ross scored on a 1-yard run and added the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0. Ross recovered a fumble at Centerville’s 34 late in the first quarter and two minutes later, JD Bell scored on a 13-yard run to make it 14-0. Bell added a 2-yard TD run with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Centerville, which is ranked third in 2A Division I, scored on a kickoff return and a pass to pull within 22-14, but Ross scored on a 44-yard run to make it 29-14 at halftime.
Ross also added an interception late in the game.