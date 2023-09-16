Mart, ranked second in Class 2A Division II, took a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter. Ross scored on a 1-yard run and added the 2-point conversion to make it 8-0. Ross recovered a fumble at Centerville’s 34 late in the first quarter and two minutes later, JD Bell scored on a 13-yard run to make it 14-0. Bell added a 2-yard TD run with 11 minutes left in the first half.