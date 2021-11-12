Marshall rallies past Rudder 24-21 in bi-district to end Rangers' record season

MARSHALL – They say all good things must come to an end and that was the case for the Rudder football team’s historic football season on Friday night.
The Rangers held a two-score lead in the second half, but weren’t able to extend their season another week as Marshall rallied to beat Rudder in overtime, 24-21, in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoffs. The Mavericks made a 33-yard field goal in overtime after the Rangers’ possession ended with a missed 41-yard field goal attempt.
Rudder’s season ends at 6-4 overall after the Rangers clinched their first playoff berth in school history. Marshall (8-3) advances to face Crosby in an area playoff game next week.
“The first three years I was asked all the time, ‘Hey, how are you going to make the playoffs? Are you going to make it?’” Rudder coach Eric Ezar said. “Well, we made it and almost won a dadgum playoff game. … We broke through the barrier of the playoffs and now we’ve got to win a playoff game. That’s the next step.”
Marshall made magic happen in the second half to tie the game and send it to overtime.
The Mavericks threw a double pass on fourth-and-3 for an 8-yard score to pull within 21-14 with 1:16 left in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Rudder shanked a 4-yard punt and Marshall threw a 31-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing play to tie the game at 21 with 4:11 left to play.
Rudder had a chance to win the game when MJ Heard intercepted a pass and returned it to the Marshall 41-yard line with 20 seconds left, but the Mavericks intercepted a Hail Mary attempt in the end zone to end the drive. The Rangers were held to just 208 total yards of offense on the night, with 163 of them coming on three passes. Rudder also had four turnovers.
“They made some good plays. They’re a good team," Ezar said. "It’s the playoffs and they got us in overtime. We just kind of ran out of gas, but I was really proud of our defense. I thought they played well. Offense was opportunistic. We scored some points, but it is what it is."
Rudder ripped off a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead 11 seconds into the game. Jaquise Martin caught a bubble screen from EJ Ezar and threw a double pass to Victor Greer-Brazzel to score on the trick play.
Defensive end Devion Howard picked up a fumble from Marshall quarterback Michael Olvera and ran 60 yards untouched for a touchdown, putting the Rangers ahead 14-7 with 7:02 to play in the second quarter. Ezar scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with two minutes left in the half. The touchdown was set up on a 55-yard reception by Martin.
“I thought we played really good in the first half and kind of unloaded the gun on them,” Eric Ezar said.
After the game, Eric Ezar let a number of seniors speak before the team. The Rangers relied on a number of seniors to make the run this season, including EJ Ezar, Heard, McClenton, Howard, Jeremiah Johnson and Lyndon Williams. Before leaving the field, the Ezars embraced after their final game together as father and son.
“It’s been amazing, they played their tails off,” Eric Ezar said of Rudder's seniors. “JJ, I think has grown so much as a person. MJ has been a really great leader. EJ kind of showed his toughness tonight, he got popped pretty good a few times. Tre just battling through. To see them change their character and change as people is the big thing.
“These seniors busted their tails for three years and got something out of it, so now this group of juniors, sophomores and freshmen are going to have to bust their tail and get to where they need to be.”