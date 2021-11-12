Marshall rallies past Rudder 24-21 in bi-district to end Rangers' record season

Rudder had a chance to win the game when MJ Heard intercepted a pass and returned it to the Marshall 41-yard line with 20 seconds left, but the Mavericks intercepted a Hail Mary attempt in the end zone to end the drive. The Rangers were held to just 208 total yards of offense on the night, with 163 of them coming on three passes. Rudder also had four turnovers.

“They made some good plays. They’re a good team," Ezar said. "It’s the playoffs and they got us in overtime. We just kind of ran out of gas, but I was really proud of our defense. I thought they played well. Offense was opportunistic. We scored some points, but it is what it is."

Rudder ripped off a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of scrimmage to take a 7-0 lead 11 seconds into the game. Jaquise Martin caught a bubble screen from EJ Ezar and threw a double pass to Victor Greer-Brazzel to score on the trick play.

Defensive end Devion Howard picked up a fumble from Marshall quarterback Michael Olvera and ran 60 yards untouched for a touchdown, putting the Rangers ahead 14-7 with 7:02 to play in the second quarter. Ezar scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with two minutes left in the half. The touchdown was set up on a 55-yard reception by Martin.