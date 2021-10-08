Marquise Collins runs for four TDs to lead College Station to 56-7 win over Lufkin

LUFKIN — Marquise Collins made sure the Lufkin crowd at Abe Martin Stadium will remember his name after Friday.
The College Station running back racked up 223 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in the Cougar’s 56-7 victory over Lufkin in District 8-5A Division I play.
“It was all there,” Collins said. “My teammates were there. My linemen blocked for me, so we had a really successful night on the field.”
Collins scored three times in the first half and added a 3-yard TD run on College Station’s first possession of the third quarter, which prompted the Cougars (6-0, 4-0) to use their second-team unit for the rest of the game. The junior also scored on runs of 44, 25 and 19 yards with ease and set up another Cougar touchdown with a 31-yard run to Lufkin’s 25-yard line by escaping a crowd of defenders and cutting back to the left sideline. Collins ran for 189 yards in the first half.
“[It was] a workhorse effort tonight,” College Station head coach Steve Huff said. “As he’s gotten older and more mature, he’s so much more patient now, and when it looks like nothing, then he makes his cut.”
The Cougar defense, on the other hand, was far from patient, dominating Lufkin (2-5, 1-4) from the start. The Panthers managed a first-quarter TD, but the Cougars shut them out the rest of the night.
“I really like the pursuit. I like the way the kids are running,” Huff said. “... I thought our defensive line really kept our offensive line off of our linebackers, so it ate up blockers.”
Following Collins’ opening score, quarterback Jett Huff found Dalton Carnes for a 25-yard TD pass and a 14-0 lead. Carnes broke four tackle attempts on the play.
Lufkin was forced to punt on its next possession, and College Station added another TD on a 64-yard punt return by Traylen Suel. The senior caught the ball near the Cougar sideline but made a U-turn and ran up the Panther sideline to the end zone.
“That was crazy. Traylen, that’s a savvy dude,” Collins said.
Collins scored his second TD with 5:23 left in the first quarter, but Lufkin finally answered as TJ Hammond found Robert Fields on a 28-yard TD pass to get within 28-7. The Panthers’ momentum didn’t last long as the Cougars scored three more times in the second quarter for a 49-7 halftime lead. Huff threw two touchdown passes, including a 31-yarder to Houston Thomas and an 11-yarder to Carnes. Collins also scored in the period.
“We got off to a quick start, and we hoped we would, because [Lufkin] is so athletic that we don’t want to give them any confidence,” Steve Huff said.
College Station’s defense and special teams unit controlled the second half. Lufkin punted on two of its four possessions in the half, and College Station’s Mikado Hinson Jr. caught an interception to end another drive.
Lufkin also never started a drive in Cougar territory thanks to punter and kicker duo Dawson Schremp and Sam Trimble. Schremp also went 8-for-8 kicking extra points.
“Sam continually kicking the ball 4 or 5 yards deep [in the end zone],” Steve Huff said. “So that’s huge starting every series down at the [25-yard line] rather than being out toward midfield, because of a good return. Dawson didn’t get a lot of shots tonight as far as punting, which is good, but just a steady performance from him with PATs.”