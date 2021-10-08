Marquise Collins runs for four TDs to lead College Station to 56-7 win over Lufkin

“I really like the pursuit. I like the way the kids are running,” Huff said. “... I thought our defensive line really kept our offensive line off of our linebackers, so it ate up blockers.”

Following Collins’ opening score, quarterback Jett Huff found Dalton Carnes for a 25-yard TD pass and a 14-0 lead. Carnes broke four tackle attempts on the play.

Lufkin was forced to punt on its next possession, and College Station added another TD on a 64-yard punt return by Traylen Suel. The senior caught the ball near the Cougar sideline but made a U-turn and ran up the Panther sideline to the end zone.

“That was crazy. Traylen, that’s a savvy dude,” Collins said.

Collins scored his second TD with 5:23 left in the first quarter, but Lufkin finally answered as TJ Hammond found Robert Fields on a 28-yard TD pass to get within 28-7. The Panthers’ momentum didn’t last long as the Cougars scored three more times in the second quarter for a 49-7 halftime lead. Huff threw two touchdown passes, including a 31-yarder to Houston Thomas and an 11-yarder to Carnes. Collins also scored in the period.

“We got off to a quick start, and we hoped we would, because [Lufkin] is so athletic that we don’t want to give them any confidence,” Steve Huff said.