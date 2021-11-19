Marquise Collins leads No. 2 College Station over No. 5 Frisco Lone Star in area victory

“The game plan was to get on them early,” Collins said. “So I did what I could do to the best of my ability to get into the end zone.”

The offense’s fast start was paired with a dominant performance from the Cougar defense, which forced Lone Star (9-3) to punt on its first two possessions before the Rangers missed a 33-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the first quarter.

Lone Star got on the scoreboard with 9:32 left in the second quarter when quarterback Garret Rangel found Devin Turner deep in the end zone on a 34-yard touchdown pass. The Rangers’ momentum continued when Isaiah Whitaker recovered a fumble at the Cougars’ 35-yard line just moments later.

But the Cougars held Lone Star on fourth-and-2 as defensive lineman Caleb Skow stopped Boise State recruit and leading rusher Ashton Jeanty just inches from the first down marker. Skow also had a tackle for loss on the first drive of the series.

“This was a chance to show who we are,” Skow said. “Coming out and getting the stop was really great, and we knew the offense would do what they need to do after that.”