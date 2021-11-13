Marble Falls 27, Brenham 21 (2OT)

BRENHAM — Marble Falls scored the only points in double-overtime to outlast Brenham 27-21 on Friday in Class 5A Division II bi-district play at Cub Stadium. Brenham’s Amir Johnson and Ricky Brown had touchdown runs, and Rylan Wooten threw a TD pass to Eric Hemphill as the teams were tied at 14 after regulation and at 21 after the first OT period. The Cubs finish their season at 7-4, while Marble Falls improved to 8-3.