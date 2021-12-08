Mansfield Summit football team looks to play best game yet against College Station

Mansfield Summit head football coach Channon Hall has the Jaguars back in the state semifinals for a second straight season and hoping to make their first appearance in the championship.
Summit (11-3) will face College Station (14-0) in the Class 5A Division I state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium in Waco.
So far, the Jaguars have handled the win-or-go-home nature of the playoffs.
“These last few rounds, that’s all we’ve been talking about, taking advantage of the moment, because there’s no redo’s and just prepare to put your best foot forward,” said Hall, who graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1996 and played for Ross Rogers.
College Station will be a tough test for Summit, but the Cougars might not be the best team the Jaguars have seen this season. Summit squared off with Oklahoma’s Jenks in its season opener, falling to the Trojans 20-14 in overtime. Jenks won Oklahoma’s Class 6A Division I state championship last Friday. The Jaguars also played Austin Westlake in a nondistrict game, and the Chaparrals are playing a 6A-II state semifinal this weekend. Westlake beat Summit 59-21 on Sept. 10.
Summit finished second in District 4-5A-I but avenged a loss to the district champion, Colleyville Heritage, last Friday to clinch the Region I title in back-to-back seasons. The 21-9 victory also set the school record for most wins in a single season.
Advancing to the state semifinals last season, Hall said, help set a standard for Summit to reach it again in 2021.
“I think we’re battle-tested,” Hall said. “But in this game, it’s about what you’re going to do on Friday night.”
Hall said Summit is strong up front on both sides of the ball and tries to lean on its physical style. Summit has a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Orlando Scales (1,295 yards) and Keon Hobbs (1,112) while quarterback David Hopkins has added 619 yards on the ground.
On defense, Summit has allowed just 126.8 yards per game and has seven interceptions this postseason, including four against Colleyville Heritage last week. Jaguar safety Ahmaad Moses is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.
“We always hang our hat on playing good defense, so we’re definitely going to try and do that and we’re going to need to do that on Friday,” Hall said. “And then we feel like we’ve got some speed on the offensive side. We have some playmakers on the offensive side that need to be dogs for us.”
Senior defensive end Joseph Adedire leads the charge on defense for Summit. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder is a three-star recruit committed to TCU, according to 247Sports.com.
“He was just a worker from the first day he got on campus as a freshman,” Hall said. “He would come on campus and you would see him work, ask questions and work. And when you give him an assignment or tell him this will help you get better, he was 10 toes deep and working toward those goals. When kids like that are bought in, that work their tails off, and we’ve got a lot of kids that are bought in and work their tails off, you want those guys to be successful, and that’s what he does for us.”
College Station and Mansfield Summit have never played each other in football, but Hall is familiar with Aggieland. He played for Consol under Rogers, who recently retired as Bryan’s head coach, and his parents still live in College Station.
“It’s round five of the playoffs,” Hall said, “so whether you’re from College Station, from Mansfield Summit, if you want to see good football, I think you’ll be there on Friday night.”
Hall said he has a lot of respect for College Station, pointing out the Cougars are well-coached with size up front on both sides of the ball and several college-level players.
“They’re undefeated for a reason,” Hall said. “It’s hard to be in the state of Texas and be undefeated, and [Cougar head coach Steve Huff] is doing that. He does a great job. He has a great team, and it should be a lot of fun on Friday.”
Despite Summit’s strong run this fall, Hall said the Jaguars are still searching to play a perfect game, something they likely will have to do to reach the state championship game, which will be held just 10 miles north of Summit High School.
“When you put in that work, you should expect good things to happen,” Hall said, “and these guys at Summit High School put in a lot of work. We’re just going to have fun, love each other and see what happens.”