Mansfield Summit football team looks to play best game yet against College Station

“He was just a worker from the first day he got on campus as a freshman,” Hall said. “He would come on campus and you would see him work, ask questions and work. And when you give him an assignment or tell him this will help you get better, he was 10 toes deep and working toward those goals. When kids like that are bought in, that work their tails off, and we’ve got a lot of kids that are bought in and work their tails off, you want those guys to be successful, and that’s what he does for us.”

College Station and Mansfield Summit have never played each other in football, but Hall is familiar with Aggieland. He played for Consol under Rogers, who recently retired as Bryan’s head coach, and his parents still live in College Station.

“It’s round five of the playoffs,” Hall said, “so whether you’re from College Station, from Mansfield Summit, if you want to see good football, I think you’ll be there on Friday night.”

Hall said he has a lot of respect for College Station, pointing out the Cougars are well-coached with size up front on both sides of the ball and several college-level players.