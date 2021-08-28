 Skip to main content
Magnolia West 45, Brenham 21
MAGNOLIA – The Brenham Cubs scored on the opening possession of the second half to grab the lead, but the Magnolia West Mustangs answered with four straight touchdowns for a 45-21 nondistrict victory between the Class 5A teams.

Brenham’s Steven Stackhouse threw for 186 yards on 18 of 28 with a touchdown and no interceptions, but the Cubs were limited to 51 yards rushing on 28 carries. Eric Hemphill had three receptions for 84 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown.

