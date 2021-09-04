Magnolia 20, Brenham 6

BRENHAM -- The Magnolia Bulldogs scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 20-6 nondistrict victory over the Brenham Cubs on Friday night at Cub Stadium.
Brenham (0-2) pulled within 7-6 in the third quarter on Ricky Brown’s 1-yard TD run. Magnolia (1-1) drove the length of the field to expand its lead to 13-6 and tacked on the final touchdown after recovering a fumble deep in its own territory.
Magnolia (1-1) limited Brenham to 87 yards.
Brenham’s Kaden Watts came up with an interception, and Brown and Blake Jones both added sacks.
