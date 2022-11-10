Madisonville's Williams throws six TD passes in playoff win over La Grange

For Madisonville, Thursday night’s playoff matchup was a game five years in the making.

After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Mustangs made the most of the opportunity, taking down La Grange 41-21 in Class 4A Division II bi-district action at College Station’s Cougar Field.

Madisonville (7-4) advances to face the winner of Friday’s game between West Orange-Stark and Bellville.

La Grange’s defense forced a fumble on a sack and recovered the ball at Madisonville’s 33-yard line. Texas A&M recruit Bravion Rogers finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run around the right side, and senior kicker Phillip Arceneaux nailed the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

Madisonville didn’t waste time responding as freshman wide receiver Tristan Whaley took a jet sweep 32 yards to the end zone on the ensuing drive’s fifth play to level the score. The Mustangs later took advantage of a La Grange fumble when sophomore quarterback Ty Williams connected with sophomore running back Phillip Green Jr. from 8 yards to give Madisonville the lead for good at 14-7.

The Mustangs padded their lead a minute before halftime as Williams found senior wide receiver Tavis York in the corner of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

The Leopards’ offense came out of the break chugging as senior running back CJ Davis got wide open to catch a 22-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Bear Meng. Meng set up the touchdown with passes of 41 and 18 yards to senior wide receiver Jaxon Cooper earlier in the possession.

Madisonville was quick to bolster its now-shortened 21-14 lead with Williams delivering a 63-yard scoring strike to junior wide receiver Lorenzo Johnson on the fourth play of the following drive. The Mustangs found paydirt again just 31 seconds into the fourth quarter as Williams connected with York in the corner of the end zone from 14 yards. The duo’s second touchdown of the night put Madisonville ahead 35-14.

Madisonville’s defense got in on the fun as senior defensive back Jer’mal Holland intercepted a pass at the La Grange 38 on the next drive. Williams threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jakeithon Owens on the next play for a comfortable 41-14 lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Davis returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, but La Grange (5-6) couldn’t get closer.