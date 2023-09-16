MADISONVILLE – Madisonville quarterback Ty Williams and receiver Lorenzo Johnson gave the Homecoming crowd had plenty to cheer about as the Mustangs beat Caldwell 63-0.

Williams was 7-of-7 passing for 163 yards with three touchdowns, two of them to Johnson as the Texas Tech commit had three receptions for 72 yards.

Madisonville (4-0) rushed for 229 yards as senior Jyrin Burns had 75 yards on seven carries with two scores; freshman Carmelo Gilbert had 63 yards on two carries with a 61-yard TD; and junior Phillip Green had six carries for 48 yards with two scores.

Senior James Beavers had 11 tackles.

Caldwell, which dropped to 0-4, had 23 total yards. The Hornets were 0 of 10 on third downs.