Madisonville kick returner Lorenzo Johnson was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state football team Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder had eight kickoff returns for 330 yards with two touchdowns and added eight punt returns for 183 yards with a touchdown. The junior, who has pledged to Texas Tech, also played wide receiver and defensive back for the Mustangs who were 8-5, reaching the Division II regional semifinals. Johnson had 31 receptions for 809 yards with 10 touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions, broke up 10 passes and had 40 tackles, 33 of them solos.

In statewide voting, El Campo running back Rueben Owens, a Texas A&M signee, was a first-team pick. He had 1,781 yards rushing on 327 carries with 25 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 200-pounder added nine receptions for 123 yards for the 9-3 Ricebirds. He also received votes for offensive player of the year.

Decatur junior running back Nate Palmer, who played at College Station as a sophomore, was a third-team pick. He rushed for 2,250 yards on 327 carries with 25 touchdowns. He added 30 receptions for 284 yards with eight touchdowns for the 11-4 Eagles who rebounded from losing their first three games to reach the Division I state semifinals under former College Station coach Steve Huff. Decatur fell to China Spring 33-27.

Silsbee running back Kevin Martin (119-1,093 rushing, 15 TDs), also an A&M signee, earned honorable mention.

Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff and Cuero senior linebacker Sean Burks were the players of the year. Cuff passed for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and only four interceptions in leading Carthage to a 16-0 record and Division II state title. Burks had 257 tackles, 36 of them for losses. He had 16 quarterback pressures for the 13-2 Gobblers who lost to Wimberley in the Division II semifinals. Carthage’s Scott Surratt was the coach of the year. His state title was his ninth tying Gordon Wood’s record.

The TSWA takes into consideration the post season.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Guards – Keystone Allison, Carthage, 6-5, 270, sr.; Will Hutchens, Lindale, 6-4, 275, sr.

Tackles – Colby Hale, China Spring, 6-1, 240, sr.; Bryce Rasmussen, El Campo, 6-2, 273, sr.

Center – Jacob McLaughlin, Boerne, 6-2, 285, sr.

Wide receivers – Tre Hafford, China Spring, 6-1, 185, sr.; Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee, 6-2, 190, jr.; Braden Baize, Boerne, 5-11, 180, sr.

Tight end – Hector Contreras, Seminole, 6-0, 185, sr.

Quarterback – Connor Cuff, Carthage, 6-4, 200, sr.

Running backs – Rueben Owens, El Campo, 6-0, 200, sr.; Isaiah Ross, Kilgore, 5-10, 185, sr.; (tie) Landon Thigpen, Godley, 5-10, 160, jr.; Rickey Stewart, Chapel Hill, 6-0, 185, soph.

Fullback – Aden Rascoe, Lampasas, 6-1, 200, sr.

All-purpose – Ilonzo “Duece” McGregor, Chapel Hill, 5-10, 160, sr.

Place-kicker – Thomas Barr, China Spring, 6-0, 165, sr.

Defense

Linemen – Jaylen Trotter, China Spring, 5-6, 175, sr.; Greg Salazar, China Spring, 6-1, 270, sr.; Keltyn Raymond, Glen Rose, 5-10, 215, soph.; (tie) Carlon Jones, Bay City, 6-3, 270, jr.; Caleb Hamby, Boerne, 6-3, 190, sr.

Linebackers – Sean Burks, Cuero, 5-11, 205, sr.; Hutson Hendrix, Boerne, 5-10, 215, soph.; Brandt Patek, Cuero, 6-2, 210, sr.; Javin Cash, Canyon, 6-0, 215, sr.

Secondary – Skylar Rubio, Calallen, 5-10, 170, sr.; Houston Hendrix, Boerne, 6-3, 200, sr.; Keddrick Harper, Carthage, 6-1, 160, sr.; Jakerrian Roquemore, Carthage, 5-11, 170, sr.

Punter – Tate Thrasher, Columbia, 6-1, 185, sr.

Utility – Tristan Exline, China Spring, 6-0, 200, sr.

Kick returner – Adan Santoyo, Bridgeport, 5-10, 180, sr.

Offensive player of the year – Cuff, Carthage

Defensive player of the year – Burks, Cuero

Coach of the year – Scott Surratt, Carthage

SECOND TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Guards – Hamish Mpofu, Celina, 6-5, 345, sr.; Gage Spencer, Port Lavaca Calhoun, 6-3, 265 sr.

Tackles – Caden Romo, Wimberley, 6-4, 250, jr.; Dyllan Drummond, Chapel Hill, 6-4, 275, jr.

Center – Mason Butchee, Stephenville, 6-1, 260, sr.

Wide receivers – Noah Paddie, Carthage, 5-9, 160, sr.; Drew Coleman, Godley, 6-1, 180, sr.; (tie) Jamarion Carroll, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 180, sr. Cuyler Cramer, Seminole, 6-2, 175, sr.

Tight end – Camden Raymond, Glen Rose, 5-11, 210, jr.

Quarterback – (tie) Cash McCollum, China Spring, 6-3, 212, jr.; Jaxon Baize, Boerne, 5-11, 185, soph.

Running backs – Elijah Huff, CC West Oso, 5-11, 185, sr.; Kiefer Sibley, Waco Connally, 5-10, 185, jr.; (tie) Tycen Williams, Cuero, 5-11, 180, sr.; A’Marion Peterson, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 210, sr.

Fullback – Eric Powell, Wichita Falls, 5-8, 180, fr.

All-purpose – D’onte Zeno, Hamshire-Fannett, 5-10, 170, jr.

Place-kicker – (tie) Diego Gutierrez, El Campo, 6-1, 195, jr.; Patricio Maldonado, Wichita Falls, 5-7, 170, sr.

Defense

Linemen – Quinten McCarty, Brownwood, 6-1, 247, jr.; Victor Shaw, Pleasant Grove, 6-4, 245, sr.; Poasa Utu, Kennedale, 6-2, 210, sr.; Javian Frazier, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 5-10, 205, jr.

Linebackers – Deiontae Marry, Carthage, 6-0, 200, sr.; Caden McKenzie, Glen Rose, 6-3, 205, sr.; Jayron Williams, Silsbee, 6-1, 235, sr.; (tie) Jimmy Vazquez, Greenwood, 5-8, 185, sr.; Jayce Krauskopf, Pleasanton, 6-1, 215, sr.

Secondary – Jamarion Evans, Center, 6-0, 171, sr.; Zaylon Stoker, Kilgore, 6-0, 170, jr.; Quinton Hall, Nevada Community, 6-0, 175, sr.; Ivy Kelley, Wichita Falls, 5-9, 175, jr.

Punter – Jace Adams, Sweetwater, 6-1, 170, jr.

Utility – Damion Moore, Lake Worth, 5-9, 175, sr.

Kick returner – Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville, 6-0, 175, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Guards – Davin Zurovetz, Lago Vista, 6-0, 300, jr.; (tie) Dawson Hall, West Plains, 6-1, 225, jr.; Ayden Guerra, Somerset, 6-1, 260, sr.

Tackles – Casey Poe, Lindale, 6-5, 280, jr.; (tie) Kyle Weghorst, Cuero, 6-1, 275, sr.; Matthew Welch, Lake Worth, 6-5, 290, sr.

Center – Kourtney Ellis, Dallas Carter, 6-3, 320, sr.

Wide receivers – Nathan Baker, Randall, 5-9, 150, sr.; Jamel Hardy, Dallas Lincoln, 6-3, 189, sr.; (tie) Jaydon Smith, Ingleside, 6-0, 165, jr.; Jonathan Brown, Anna, 6-1, 210, sr.

Tight end – Kaden Ford Alvarado, 6-2, 180, sr.

Quarterback – (tie) Evan Bullock, Anna, 6-4, 212, sr.; Blake Flowers, Seminole, 6-2, 188, sr.; Hudson White, Glen Rose, 5-11, 185, sr.

Running backs – Kaden Dixon, Center, 6-2, 190, jr.; Nate Palmer, Decatur, 5-11, 185, jr.; (tie) Kaeden Landry, Dallas Carter, 5-10, 185, jr.; Shastin Golden, Davenport, 5-10, 180, sr.

Fullback – Connor Starr, Livingston, 5-10, 215, sr.

All-purpose – Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer, 6-1, 178, sr.

Place-kicker – (tie) Tanner Tipton, Lumberton, 5-9, 155, jr.; Rance Purser, Greenwood, 5-8, 165, sr.; Mauricio Diaz, Brookshire Royal, 6-0, 185, sr.

Defense

Linemen – Braelyn Ward, Gilmer, 6-0, 315, sr.; Peyton Christian, Kilgore, 6-0, 290, sr.; Jett Runion, Aubrey, 6-6, 235, sr.; Jacob Vincent, Celina, 6-3, 220, sr.

Linebackers – Cameron Gould, Wichita Falls, 6-0, 195, sr.; Ezrian Emory, Hillsboro, 5-6, 160, soph.; Beau Barton, Van, 6-3, 205, sr.; Bryan Bejarano, Monahans, 5-10, 170, sr.

Secondary – Brody McClure, Decatur, 6-0, 180, sr.; Bodee Mausser, Glen Rose, 5-11, 170, sr.; Everson Strain, Aubrey, 5-10, 180, sr.; Landon Wright, Sunnyvale, 6-0, 190, sr.

Punter – Blake Flowers, Seminole, 6-2, 188, sr.

Utility – (tie) Isaiah Garcia, Fort Stockton, 6-1, 185, sr.; Tyson Hancock, Smithville, 5-10, 175, sr.

Kick returner – Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill, 5-8, 175, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Guards – Ace Bostick, Van, 6-1, 315, jr.; Colten Green, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-1, 303, sr.; Slade Haresnape, Athens, 6-6, 305, sr.; Erick Walker, CC West Oso, 5-10, 215, sr.

Tackles – Matthew Balderas, Wichita Falls Hirschi, 6-0, 230, jr.; Rikter Connally, Seminole, 6-7, 290, sr.; Justin Flores, Kilgore, 6-0, 210, sr.; Phillip Gallegos, Somerset, 6-7, 320, sr.; Ryan Gambino, Godley, 6-2 265, jr.; Isaac Gray, Brownwood, 6-2, 280, sr.; Gabe Hernandez, Lumberton, 6-3, 285, sr.; Caden Hess, Aubrey, 6-4, 275, sr.; Keviyan Huddleston, Chapel Hill, 6-5, 235, sr.; Braydon Nelson, Kilgore, 6-3, 255, jr.; Rhett Patterson, Canyon, 6-0, 212, sr.; Carter Traynor, Davenport, 6-7, 325, sr.

Centers – Gerardo Cantu, Somerset, 6-0, 220, sr.; Ethan Hall, Godley, 6-2, 225, sr.; Tater Hicks, Kaufman, 6-2, 270, sr.; Cruz Rojas, Fort Stockton, 6-3, 275, sr.

Running backs – Konlyn Anderson, Brownwood, 5-11, 205, sr.; Johnny Ball, Wimberley, 6-1, 215, sr.; Devrin Brown, Krum, 5-10, 190, sr.; Jambres Dubar, Anna, 6-1, 210, sr.; Braxton Garmon, Kaufman, 6-2, 210, sr.; Diego Garza, Orange Grove, 5-5, 145, soph.; Gabe Gayton, Celina, 5-10, 195, sr.

Cameron Lyles, Kennedale, 6-0, 190, sr.; Kevin Martin, Silsbee, 5-10, 175, sr.; Tate Maruska, Stephenville, 5-9, 170, jr.; Murry Moore, FW Dunbar, sr.; Bobby Ross, Lubbock Estacado, 6-3, 215, soph.; Ethan Santos, Devine, 5-9, 175, jr.

Quarterbacks – Demetrius Brisbon, Chapel Hill, 6-1, 175, soph.; Byron Eaton, Dallas Lincoln, 5-9 155, jr.; Preston Escobar, Decatur, 5-10, 185, sr.; D’Vonne Hmielewski, Sealy, 5-10, 180, sr.; Aidan Jakobsohn, Ingleside, 6-0, 165, jr.; Cheno Navarrette, Monahans, 5-9, 170, jr.; Lucas Powell, Lumberton, 5-10, 180, jr.; Bowen Stobb, Lago Vista, 6-0, 170, sr.

Wide receivers – DaShawn Adams, Brookshire Royal, 6-1, 185, sr.; Jacob Emmers, Anna, 5-10, 170, jr.; Jamarion Evans, Center, 6-0, 171, sr.; Brady Fuselier, Lumberton, 6-3, 180, sr.; Berend Kahlden, Lago Vista, 6-2, 190, sr.; Devin McCuin, Jacksonville, 6-0, 190, sr.; Colten Schmid, La Vernia, 5-7, 145, jr.; Jacques Spradley, Jarrell, 6-3, 192, jr.; Brailen Trawick, Rusk, 6-1, 160, sr.

Tight ends – Aaron Bonilla, Devine, 6-3, 220, jr.; Damian Carbajal, Hidalgo, 6-0, 190, sr.; Eric Edison, Ingleside, 6-2, 250, sr.; Sloan Hubert, El Campo, 6-2, 248, sr.; Kyle Shafer, Gatesville, 5-11, 170, sr.

Place-kickers – Marlon Gavarrete, Lago Vista, 5-11, 165, sr.; Amel Hadzisabic, Randall, 5-11, 160, sr.; Kaden Lorick, Celina, 5-10, 170, sr.; Gage Tumlinson, Wimberley, 5-6, 150, sr.

All-purpose – Luke Medina, Calallen, jr.

Defense

Linemen – Stephen Brock, Dallas Carter, 6-4, 227, sr.; Logan Camarillo, Devine, 6-2, 253, sr.; Hornell Cloubou, Lake Worth, 6-5, 220, sr.; Logan Dewald, Sinton, 6-0, 230, sr.; David Garcia, Lago Vista, 6-1, 240, sr.; Dawson Hall, West Plains, 6-1, 225, jr.; Jaden Hubble, Orange Grove, 6-3, 200, jr.; Brock Jackson, Lumberton, 6-4, 230, jr.; Lance Jackson, Pleasant Grove, 6-6, 250, soph.; Seth Jordan, Gilmer, 6-2, 225, sr.; Jayden McGruder, Hillsboro, 6-0, 250, soph.; Jacob Palladino, Aubrey, 5-10, 195, sr.; Isaac Perez, Waco Connally, 6-0, 250, jr.; Landun Taylor, Navarro, 6-4, 190, jr.

Linebackers – Seth Barnes, Orange Grove, 6-0, 220, jr.; Damian Carbajal, Hidalgo, 6-0, 190, sr.; Luis Cervantes, Andrews, 5-11, 215, sr.; Justin Cryer, Brookshire Royal, 6-2, 220, sr.; Sam Cuevas, Caddo Mills, 5-10, 174, sr.; Brody Eddins, Decatur, 6-3, 205, sr.; Joel Garcia, El Campo, 5-11, 180, sr.; Connor Green, Krum, 5-10, 190, sr.; Jude Hernandez, Calallen, 6-0, 195, soph.; Chance Jones, Brownwood, 5-11, 190, sr.; Jaxon Lawdermilk, Andrews, 6-0, 235, sr.; Taiwan Ledbetter, Dallas Carter, 6-0, 225, sr.; CJ Miller, Anna, 6-0, 220, jr.; Hunter Posas, Raymondville, 6-0, 170, sr.; Tyler Ramirez, Sinton, 5-10, 185, sr.; Jack Riser, Wimberley, 6-1, 190, sr.; Daveon Ross, Chapel Hill, 6-1, 210, jr.; Justin Thompson, La Vernia, 6-0 195, sr.

Backs – Brandon Bennett, Dallas Carter, 5-11, 160 jr.; Kobe Black, Waco Connally, 6-1, 190, jr.; DeeOndric Green, Lubbock Estacado, 5-10, 160, jr.;Tyson Hancock, Smithville, 5-10, 175, sr.; Em-manuel Ibanez, Dumas 5-10, 165, sr.; Lance Jamison, Caddo Mills, 6-4, 192, sr.; Darryn Landrum, Seminole, 6-1, 160, sr.; La’Darian Lewis, El Campo, 6-1, 180, jr.; Devin McCuin, Jacksonville, 6-0, 190, sr.; Kaden McFadden, Pleasant Grove, 5-11, 175, jr.; Lawson Mooney, Gatesville, 5-9, 160, jr.; Anthony Nava, Hidalgo, 5-11, 170, jr.; Lane Patek, Wimberley, 5-10, 170, sr.; Carson Rea, Lumberton, 5-11, 180, sr.; Bravion Rogers, La Grange, 6-1, 185, sr.; Nick Schwarzlose, Navarro, 6-0, 190, jr.; Tyler Wilkins, Huffman-Hargrave, 6-0, 180, sr.; Jamarie Wiggins, Waco Connally, 6-1, 185, sr.

Utility – Dyllan Angeley, Snyder, 6-4, 190, sr.; Jacody Miles, Iowa Colony, 5-7, 165, soph.; Oliver Miles, El Campo, 6-2, 180, jr.; Haden Wernecke, Sealy, 5-8, 180, sr.

Punters – Perry Cole, Palestine, 6-2, 230, jr.; Andrew Knebel, Jarrell, 6-2, 180, sr.; Rance Purser, Greenwood, 5-8, 165, sr.; Hayden Miller, Orange Grove, 6-2, 180, sr.; Payton Poston, Stephenville, 6-1, 190, sr.

Kick returners – C.J. Davis, La Grange, 5-11, 170, sr.; Dadrian Franklin, Kilgore, 5-10, 165, sr.; Ethan Helton, Lago Vista, 5-11, 170, sr.