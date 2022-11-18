Madisonville upsets Bellville 9-3 in defensive battle

NAVASOTA — The Madisonville football team scored 41 points in a playoff victory last week over La Grange, but the Mustangs’ defense led the way Friday in a 9-3 victory over undefeated Bellville in the Class 4A Division II area playoffs at Rattler Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, Madisonville (8-4) limited the Brahmas (11-1) to just 38 yards in the second half, all of which came on the ground. Individually, senior kicker Alexander Torres served as the Mustangs’ most valuable player by kicking three field goals for all of his team’s points.

“Unbelievable ... so proud of our kids,” Madisonville coach Russell Urbantke said. “They’re just relentless everyday. We ask a lot of them, and they came out and showed out tonight.”

Madisonville amassed 261 yards offensively, 181 on the ground led by the running back duo of junior Jyrin Burns and sophomore Phillip Green Jr. who racked up 96 yards on 11 carries. Burns added 34 yards on 10 carries. Freshman wide receiver Tristan Whaley also caught five passes for 49 yards.

Similarly, the Brahmas relied on a ground game anchored by junior running back Sam Hranicky, who ran for 76 yards on 16 carries. Sophomore running back Corrian Hood added 56 yards on 12 carries. Through the air, Bellville completed just 1 of 9 pass attempts.

Madisonville mustered only 93 yards on three possessions in the first half. The Brahmas meanwhile tallied 156 yards on a trio of drives, 143 on the ground. But Bellville missed two field goals from 29 and 40 yards.

“Coach [Heath] Brittain and our entire defensive staff, they did an unbelievable job preparing our kids,” Urbantke said. “We talked all week about winning first downs. ... We couldn’t let them have second-and-4, second-and-3, so that was our big talk all week.”

The Brahmas served up a healthy dose of Hranicky in the first half as he had 65 yards on 12 carries with Hood close behind with 49 yards on seven runs. Senior quarterback Reid McCann completed just 1 of 3 passes, a 13-yard connection with Hranicky.

For Madisonville, sophomore signal-caller Ty Williams completed 4 of 6 attempts for 30 yards, 29 to Whaley.

Bellville jumped ahead to open the second half as senior defensive back Brandon Ward intercepted a pass on the third play of the third quarter. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Mustangs gave the Brahmas possession at the Madisonville 11, but the Mustangs defense held up to limit Bellville to a 22-yard field goal by junior kicker Fernando Grajales for the first points of the game.

Madisonville responded on the following drive with a 30-yard field goal by Torres for the equalizer, a score set up by a 25-yard run by Green and an 18-yard run by senior wide receiver Jer’Mal Holland.

After forcing a punt on the Brahmas’ ensuing possession, the Mustangs took a 6-3 lead with 11 minutes remaining thanks to another field goal by Torres, this one also from 30 yards. A 30-yard connection from Williams to junior wide receiver Lorenzo Johnson got Madisonville into Bellville territory before a 26-yard dash by freshman wideout Tristan Whaley on the next play.

The Mustangs’ offense wasn’t finished as it got a huge insurance score with Torres’ third field goal of the night, a boot from 25 yards for a 9-3 lead with 5:37 left.

After forcing a Bellville turnover on downs, Madisonville got the ball back once again only to turn it over when it couldn’t convert on fourth-and-1 at the Brahmas’ 19. But like it had done all night, the Mustangs’ defense stayed strong, as Johnson intercepted a pass to seal the win.

“I trusted our defense, and I knew they would come out and perform there at the end,” Urbantke said.

Madisonville advances to face Silsbee (12-0) at a date and location to be determined. Silsbee shut out Smithville 34-0 on Friday to advance.

“We’ve got to tighten up some things on offense,” Urbantke said. “Bellville, hats off to them, man, their defense is unbelievable. ... We’ve just got to work on finishing those drives [in the red zone] and putting seven points on the board instead of three.”