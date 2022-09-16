Madisonville powers past Caldwell in 63-8 victory

CALDWELL — Seven different Madisonville Mustangs scored in their 63-8 victory over Caldwell on Friday at Hornet Stadium.

Madisonville (3-1) gained 477 yards on just 36 plays and held Caldwell (0-4) to just 157 yards on 50 plays.

Caldwell took the first lead after the first two possessions when a high snap sailed over the head of Madisonville’s punter and through the back of the end zone for a safety. The Hornets led 2-0 with 7:39 left in the first quarter.

Madisonville retaliated with a barrage of scoring, putting up 56 unanswered points. The Mustangs scored seven first-half touchdowns across the span of 15 plays, including three one-play scoring drives.

The first touchdown came on a 9-yard rush by junior running back Jyrin Burns. He led all rushers with 130 yards and two scores on 10 carries.

Madisonville recovered a Caldwell fumble, and sophomore quarterback Ty Williams threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Xzavier Whaley on the first play of the drive with 3:28 left in the first quarter.

Sophomore running back Phillip Green put Madisonville back in scoring position on the Mustangs’ next possession, and Williams hit freshman wide receiver Tristan Whaley on a screen for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Jyrin Burns later scored his second touchdown of the game on a 20-yard run, and on the Mustangs’ very next play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Jeremiah Burns connected with junior wide receiver Lorenzo Johnson on a screen with 8:18 left in the second quarter for a 69-yard TD pass.

Williams came back in at quarterback and hit sophomore wide receiver Dontra Roberson for a 27-yard TD pass to push Madisonville’s lead to 42-2. Then with 3:30 remaining in the second quarter Green ran in a 24-yarder for a 49-2 halftime lead.

The teams used a running clock in the second half, and the Hornets opened with a squib kickoff which they recovered. They marched to Madisonville’s 20-yard line but missed a 37-yard field goal.

Madisonville scored again, but behind some hard running by quarterback Boone Turner and junior running back Thomas Willard, the Hornets got back in the red zone. This time, Turner connected with junior wide receiver Corbin Stewart with 7:20 left in the game for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Turner had nine carries for 51 yards and completed 3 of 15 passes for 31 yards and a touchdown.