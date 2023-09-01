NAVASOTA – Friday’s game against Navasota was one the Madisonville football team had circled.

The Mustangs managed to avenge their overtime loss to the Rattlers last year with a gritty 26-16 road win in a cross-division Class 4A nondistrict matchup at Rattler Stadium, and capitalizing on first-half miscues proved to be the difference.

“Last year, we got it inside the 10-yard line a couple of times and we didn’t finish, so that’s what we’ve talked to our kids about this week is finish,” Madisonville coach Russell Urbantke said. “And we felt last year we let one slip away from us. We put together a good second half tonight. Defense played their rear ends off.”

Navasota coach Casey Dacus said the Rattlers spotted Madisonville three scores on their own miscues. All of those came in a decisive second quarter when the Mustangs scored 16 unanswered points for a 16-8 halftime lead. The Rattlers even outgained the Mustangs in total offense 281-221.

“You can’t do that against a good team and Madisonville’s a good team, a good program and Russell does a really good job with them,” Dacus said. “And they came to play tonight and they deserved to win.”

The game almost went down to the wire, though.

Madisonville kicker Steven Payan put the Mustangs ahead 19-8 with 6 minutes, 55 seconds left in the game, but Navasota responded with a 13-play, 74-yard drive capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jayvn Jessie to Cameron Ross with 2:16 to go. A 2-point conversion put the Rattlers down just 19-16.

But Madisonville recovered an ensuing onside kick at mid-field, gained a first down, forced Navasota to burn its two remaining timeouts, and put the game on ice with 32 seconds to go as Jyrin Burns broke free for a 40-yard touchdown. Burns’ run put him over the 100-yard mark.

“They did some different stuff to us defensively, so it took us some time to figure it out and once we got it figured out and we got the ball into our playmakers’ hands, that’s when our offense starts clicking,” Urbantke said.

It seemed Navasota controlled the first half, yet the Rattlers trailed at halftime as the Mustangs managed to capitalize on every little mistake.

The Rattlers ripped down field on the opening drive and struck first on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jamall Thomas with 5:45 in the first quarter. Hudson Minor added a 2-point conversion to make it 8-0. Jessie finished 18-of-26 passing for 187 yards. His top target was Ross, who hauled in 12 catches for 102 yards.

Dacus noted last week Jessie split time at quarterback with Minor, but the Rattlers kept Minor at safety and special teams against the Mustangs to fill needs. Dacus said Madisonville’s Cover 0 man defense allowed the Mustangs to stack the box and challenge Navasota to win through the air. He added the Rattlers rely on the run, so it was tough sledding. Navasota also just missed on a handful of shot plays.

“If we just connect on one more of those, it’s a different game,” Dacus said.

Madisonville’s second-quarter response was strong.

A fumbled handoff near the goal line allowed a stable of Mustangs to force a safety and get on the board with 9:59 left in the half. Later, a snap went way over the Navasota punter’s head for a loss of 31 and gave Madisonville point-blank range. The Mustangs took the lead four plays later on a 2-yard touchdown run from Phillip Green.

Another methodical drive had the Rattlers within striking distance to score before the half, but Madisonville’s Lorenzo Johnson read a double-pass on fourth-and-14 at the Mustang 34 all the way. The Texas Tech commit high-pointed the pass and raced 75 yards for a pick-six with 30 seconds left. Urbantke said the play changed the game's momentum.

“I just sat back and stayed patient and then I saw the running back and I saw the quarterback coming out, so I just waited and then I took my chance, got the pick and took it to the house,” Johnson said.

Navasota is 0-2 for the first time since 2019 when it lost its first four, which included a 43-21 setback to Madisonville, before the Rattlers reversed course and went 6-0 in district play to finish first en route to an area playoff appearance. Next up for Navasota is state-ranked Bellville, though. The Brahmas beat the Rattlers 35-0 last season.

“It’s easy as a teenager to get distracted by what’s going on outside, what you might hear or what someone might say to you,” Dacus said, “so we’ve got to do a good job of staying focused and circling the wagons and getting locked in.”

On the other hand, Madisonville is off to its first 2-0 start since 2017 when the Mustangs won their last district championship and went 11-2.

“It will be easier for those guys to come to video in the morning and then to show up on Labor Day at 8 o’clock in the morning when most people are going to be sleeping in,” Urbantke said. “We have a tough, tough district. We have Connally, Salado, Gatesville, Robinson. All those guys, Connally’s got some of the top athletes in the state of Texas. I scheduled Navasota, Fairfield, Columbus, Livingston, I have those teams in my nondistrict to get me ready for district play because our district is one of the top ones.”