Madisonville leaning on experience in hopes of returning to playoffs

Madisonville’s young team had its share of growing pains last year while going 3-7, but the Mustangs are hoping that experience helps them to take a big step forward this fall.
“We’re really excited about all those younger guys that’ll be with us and all that experience that they got last year,” Madisonville coach Russell Urbantke said. “They were kind of thrown into the fire last year. We’re just going to build upon their success from last year.”
Graduating a small senior class in 2021 means Madisonville will return 16 starters from last year’s team.
“It will help us out quite a bit knowing that most of the returners, they’re all young,” senior quarterback Cody Borgfeld said. “They’ve all had Friday night lights experience. They know what’s going on. They know what it takes, and they know what needs to be done.”
Experience abounds for Madisonville, but the Mustangs will lean on sophomore Jeremiah Burns to help lead the way on both sides of the ball. Urbantke said Burns mostly will play running back and receiver in an effort to get him the ball in space, but Burns could see some time at quarterback, too. On defense, Burns will play outside linebacker.
“His football IQ is off the chart,” Urbantke said. “We moved him from safety to outside linebacker, and within a couple of days he picked that up no problem. On the offensive side of the ball, he’s got great hands. He has great ball security at the running back position. His vision, he sees the holes well, and we’re just going to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands.”
Borgfeld noted how Burns is a strong power running back and will be a key piece in the Mustangs’ run-oriented spread offense.
“He’s not afraid to get in the hole,” Borgfeld said. “He’s not afraid to bounce it and take it down the sideline. He knows what he has to do. He knows what the coaches expect from him and that he’s going to be the guy we hand the ball off to when we need it. He’s not going to quit.”
Borgfeld is taking over as the Mustangs’ starting quarterback after serving as the backup last season while starting on defense at outside linebacker.
“Cody’s been a quarterback in our program,” Urbantke said. “His leadership, his work ethic that he brings to practice every day to get better, it’s been outstanding so far.”
Xzavier Whaley will be the Mustangs’ starting running back after growing at the position as a sophomore last year, Urbantke said.
Madisonville lost its right tackle from last year’s squad but returns its other four starters on the offensive line, including senior Tyler George who anchors the group at left guard.
“Our O-line, we’re not just going in and dominating the people,” George said. “We’re not just towering over them. We have a pretty small line, but they’re all dogs. Every single one of them will work. They’ll get after you all four quarters.”
Senior Ronnie Mosley will be a three-year starter at cornerback. Urbantke said Mosley will double over and play some running back.
“He’s definitely a bright spot being a three-year starter on the defensive side of the ball in the corner position,” Urbantke said. “You can do some different things when you get some guys with some experience and you know that they’ve seen the different offenses that we’ll face there in the year. You feel comfortable that you can run a few different things in the secondary.”
Mosley said the Mustangs have worked hard all summer and hopes it pays off on the field this fall.
“We had some rough times on offense last year,” Mosley said. “We’re going to make sure it’s on page this year. Just make sure we get the job done this year.”
Urbantke said he tells his team their goal is to be playing Week 11 when the playoffs begin. Madisonville is seeking its first postseason appearance since 2017, and to get there the Mustangs will have to navigate a strong District 10-4A Division II, which features defending state champion Carthage.
“To get into the playoffs, we have to push through and be able to put four quarters together,” Urbantke said. “We just can’t go out there and play two great quarters or stop at one half, and then they come out and put their physical dominance on us.”