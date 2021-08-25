Madisonville leaning on experience in hopes of returning to playoffs

Madisonville’s young team had its share of growing pains last year while going 3-7, but the Mustangs are hoping that experience helps them to take a big step forward this fall.

“We’re really excited about all those younger guys that’ll be with us and all that experience that they got last year,” Madisonville coach Russell Urbantke said. “They were kind of thrown into the fire last year. We’re just going to build upon their success from last year.”

Graduating a small senior class in 2021 means Madisonville will return 16 starters from last year’s team.

“It will help us out quite a bit knowing that most of the returners, they’re all young,” senior quarterback Cody Borgfeld said. “They’ve all had Friday night lights experience. They know what’s going on. They know what it takes, and they know what needs to be done.”

Experience abounds for Madisonville, but the Mustangs will lean on sophomore Jeremiah Burns to help lead the way on both sides of the ball. Urbantke said Burns mostly will play running back and receiver in an effort to get him the ball in space, but Burns could see some time at quarterback, too. On defense, Burns will play outside linebacker.