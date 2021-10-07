Madisonville JV 28, College Station JV Purple 26

College Station’s RJ Casas threw two touchdown passes to Cole Cashion, one for 36 yards and the other for 70, and Kyrrence Young and Tyler Chmelar each had long TD runs, but the Cougar JV Purple football team couldn’t complete the comeback in a 28-26 loss to Madisonville on Thursday.
Young scored on a 60-yard run and Chmelar on a 55-yarder. Brandon Boatman and Danny Henry also had an interception each for College Station (4-3).
