 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madisonville JV 28, College Station JV Purple 26
0 comments

Madisonville JV 28, College Station JV Purple 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

College Station’s RJ Casas threw two touchdown passes to Cole Cashion, one for 36 yards and the other for 70, and Kyrrence Young and Tyler Chmelar each had long TD runs, but the Cougar JV Purple football team couldn’t complete the comeback in a 28-26 loss to Madisonville on Thursday.

Young scored on a 60-yard run and Chmelar on a 55-yarder. Brandon Boatman and Danny Henry also had an interception each for College Station (4-3).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin 75, Riesel 13
Football

Franklin 75, Riesel 13

FRANKLIN — Franklin rushed for 536 yards as a team with brothers Bryson and Bobby Washington leading the way to a 75-13 victory over Riesel in…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert