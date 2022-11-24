Madisonville full of excitement for Silsbee showdown in third round of football playoffs

Everyone in Madisonville’s buzzing about the Mustangs, who for the first time since 2017 spent Thanksgiving week practicing for a playoff game.

Head football coach Russell Urbantke says he’s had parents and members of the community reaching out and asking what they can do for the team. The players say they’ve been hearing about this week’s game from everyone in town.

And despite it being the week of Thanksgiving, the Mustangs are having a send-off celebration for the team Friday afternoon.

“I’m really excited,” Madisonville kicker Alex Torres said. “My friends are all talking about it. We’re hearing all about it everywhere. It’s a lot of intensity. I’m excited for it.”

Madisonville (8-4) will face Silsbee (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A Division II regional playoffs at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring.

“It feels great, especially getting to practice with my brothers on the Thanksgiving break and getting to enjoy the atmosphere with them,” Madisonville linebacker Jeramiah Burns said. “I’ve never got to experience it since my sophomore year when we went to the first round but lost to China Spring. It’s a great feeling.”

The Mustangs already have made a lot of noise in the playoffs with last week’s 9-3 upset victory over Bellville.

Urbantke credits Madisonville’s 61-14 regular season loss to Waco Connally as a turning point. The game against Waco Connally was for the district championship and was Madisonville’s final home game of the season.

“Ever since that game we felt like we had to prove to people because that truly wasn’t us,” Urbantke said. “We had I think like six turnovers that night, and that’s just not Mustang football. We had a heart-to-heart talk as a team after the Waco Connally week, and man, we got back up, came back up and finished the season with a tough game in Salado, and we’ve carried that momentum right into the playoffs.”

Madisonville knocked off La Grange 41-21 two weeks ago in the bi-district round then sent shockwaves across 4A-II by with the area win over previously unbeaten Bellville (11-1).

“They were several times that I felt like my heart was beating out of my chest for sure,” Urbantke laughed when asked about last week’s victory. “I trusted the players. I trusted our kicker, trusted the defense, trusted our offense. I knew we had it in us. Our defensive staff, coach [Heath] Brittain, the defensive coordinator and his guys did an awesome job of scheming up that slot-T offense that Bellville runs so well. For us to hold them to three points, somebody who’s been averaging over 30 points a game, and for us to hold them to three, man, that was an outstanding effort by everyone on the defensive side of the ball.”

Now the Mustangs turn their attention to another undefeated team in Silsbee, and they say they’re ready to try to slay another dragon.

“It gives me a bunch of confidence going into this one, because I wouldn’t say we’re the best, but I know our defense and our team, the talent we have, I feel like we can go compete with these top teams in 4A in our division,” Burns said.

The plan for Friday is simple.

“Fight and never give up,” Madisonville wide receiver/cornerback Lorenzo Johnson said.