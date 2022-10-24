Madisonville, Franklin stay undefeated in district play

For some Brazos Valley teams, the Friday night playoff atmosphere already has arrived.

The Franklin Lions are one of those fired-up teams after last week’s 49-35 victory over District 11-3A Division 1 foe Lorena in a battle of state-ranked squads.

“It’s exciting around here,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “The town, the community is fired up, the players are fired up, the school is fired up. That was a big win Friday night and it doesn’t get any easier from here on out with Cameron coming up and then we’ve got Little River [Academy] after that. It’s pretty electric right now and these guys I couldn’t be more excited for them.”

The Lions were led by running back Bryson Washington, who rushed for six touchdowns and 308 yards on 26 carries. Aiding the Baylor commit on the ground was fullback Jayden Jackson, who rushed for 168 yards and a score on 20 carries.

Fannin praised linemen Josh Bush, Lucas Lincecum, Trent Ellison, Dean Rampy, Colton Medders, Quade Lopez and Bo Jimenez for helping the Lions run the ball so effectively.

“Those guys are in battle every single play and they did well with blocking their assignments and staying on their blocks and coming off the football really well Friday night,” Fannin said.

Defensively, Fannin was proud with the whole unit for flying to the ball as fast as they could and playing assignment football. He was also impressed with outside linebacker Landen Lorenz, who had a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a sack.

Another fired-up team are the Madisonville Mustangs who reeled off a 38-19 win over Gatesville last week. Madisonville is 2-0 in District 11-4A-II and on Friday will host Waco Connally, the district’s other unbeaten team.

“There’s a buzz in the air that hasn’t been here in a while,” Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke said. “It’s been a couple years since we’ve had the opportunity to play for a district title and that’s what that is this week.

“Everybody knows it. We’re 2-0, they’re 2-0. Whoever comes out of this game, you’re going to be sitting in the driver’s seat as far as the district championship. We’re still going to have another game to play both of us, but you’ll definitely have a stronghold on it.”

Against the Hornets last week, Urbantke said it was a total-team effort.

Eight different Mustangs touched the ball on offense and four running backs had multiple carries. Blessings Ngene led the rushing attack with 100 yards on 18 carries and quarterback TY Williams threw for 183 yards.

At wide receiver, Urbantke was impressed with Aiden Juarez, who racked up 60 yards on eight receptions. A lot of Juarez’s receptions moved the chains on third down or second and long.

On defense, the Mustangs were a lockdown unit in shutting down Gatesville’s prolific passing attack.

Cornerback Lorenzo Johnson had two pass breakups and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. The defensive line and linebacker Conner Swonke kept constant pressure on Gatesville’s quarterback and kept the Hornets out of synch.

Consol ranked again in Class 5A: After taking sole possession of first place in 11-5A-I last Friday, A&M Consolidated is now ranked No. 10 in Class 5A Division 1 in the latest Texas Football state rankings.

The Tigers take on College Station this week in the return of the highly anticipated rivalry.

Other Brazos Valley teams that saw movement included Cameron Yoe moving up to No. 6 in 3A-II. College Station dropped out of 5A-I after its loss to Georgetown.

Franklin kept No. 1 in 3A-I, while Lexington held firm at No. 9 in 3A-II. Centerville is still No. 9 in 2A-I and Burton remains No. 2 in 2A-II.

Jake Weese’s email address is jacob.weese@theeagle.com