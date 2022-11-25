Madisonville football team's turnaround season ends in 60-21 loss to Silsbee

SPRING — One of the goals Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke set for his program early in the season was to be playing during Thanksgiving week.

Despite a 60-21 loss to Silsbee in the Class 4A Division II region semifinals Friday at Planet Ford Stadium, the Mustangs accomplished that lofty goal.

“I couldn’t be more proud of those guys and the leadership and effort and perseverance and grit that they showed every day to show up and all the hard work they put in our program,” Urbantke said. “Couldn’t be more proud of that group of guys.”

Madisonville bounced back from a 4-7 season last year to advance to the regionals for the first time since 2017. Had they pulled out a victory Friday, they would have reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1959.

Thunderstorms in the area delayed the start of the game 30 minutes and delayed both offenses for most of the first quarter. Ball security also presented an issue with the Mustangs (8-5) fumbling six times and losing two and Silsbee fumbling five times and losing three. The Tigers (14-0) also pulled down two interceptions.

“We handled it a little bit better earlier than they did, and then it looked like they settled in a little bit and our fumbles started,” Urbantke said. “I’m not going to sit here and blame it on the weather, but it did have an effect on our play calling.”

After giving up an early safety on a punt attempt deep in their end zone, the Mustangs rebounded to take a 7-3 lead on running back Phillip Green’s 31-yard touchdown run.

But Silsbee scored three straight touchdowns before the next Mustang score, a 74-yard kickoff return by Tristan Whaley.

Silsbee quarterback Mason Brisbane was surprisingly accurate through the early pouring rain, throwing a 37-yard TD pass to Dre Miller after Miller burned past his defender and adding a 58-yard TD pass to Miller for a 17-3 lead. Kevin Martin also scored on a 43-yard run before Whaley’s kickoff return TD.

Madisonville defensive back Lorenzo Johnson had Miller covered well on Miller’s second TD catch, but Brisbane put the ball where only the receiver could catch it.

“We were right their in their hip pocket,” Urbantke said. “We know Dre Miller. We know what kind of player he is, and we put our best guy on him. We were in the perfect position, and [Brisbane] made a perfect pass, and [Miller] made a perfect catch”

Silsbee rattled off 37 unanswered points after Whaley’s special teams score to take control of the game. Johnson added one more Mustang score with seconds left on the clock on a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Brisbane finished just 5-for-14 passing but generated 161 yards and three touchdowns on the five completions. Miller led the Tigers in receiving yards with 95 yards on his two touchdown grabs followed by Ashton Cartwright with 66 yards and a touchdown on three catches. Martin ran for 142 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.

“It was the speed,” Urbantke said. “Getting on the edge, they put our corners in a forced position, and that was tough for us to play that.”

Due to the rain, Madisonville called a run-heavy game, leaning on Green and Blessing Ngene. Green finished with 48 yards on nine carries and a touchdown, while Ngene tallied 50 yards on 13 carries.

Silsbee outgained the Mustangs 422-131 in total yards.

Though Madisonville’s season came to a close, the turnaround in one year’s time was plenty to be proud of as the Mustangs left the rain-soaked field.

“I was just talking to those 19 seniors that we have here with us tonight [that got] us back to our winnings ways, and one of the things I told them to be most proud of was that we’re the last team standing out of our district,” Urbantke said.