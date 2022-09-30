Madisonville falls to powerful Columbus ground game 56-28 in nondistrict matchup

MADISONVILLE — Offense took center stage Friday at Mustang Stadium as the Columbus Cardinals dominated on the ground to beat the Madisonville Mustangs 56-28 in nondistrict play.

Columbus (6-0) scored more than 40 points for the sixth time this season as the tandem of senior running backs James Hurd and Nijay Johnson controlled the matchup. Hurd ran for 190 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, and Johnson had 12 carries for 170 yards and two scores.

As a team, the Cardinals ran for 413 yards and threw for 223 yards. Sophomore quarterback Adam Schobel completed 9 of 17 passes and threw one TD pass.

Madisonville (3-3) generated 304 yards of offense with no turnovers, but the Mustangs couldn’t match the Cardinals’ firepower. Junior quarterback Jeramiah Burns led the way for Madisonville both on the ground and in the air, rushing for a team-high 57 yards and passing for 84.

The game opened with touchdowns from Hurd and Madisonville senior running back Blessing Ngene, who finished with 30 rushing yards and two scores.

Columbus quickly pulled away with a 21-point swing over the next eight minutes. Hurd had a 2-yard TD run to end the first quarter. Schobel hit senior wide receiver Jordan Woods for a 9-yard TD pass early in the second quarter, then Johnson ran in for his first score, a 12-yard rush for a 28-7 lead with 5:02 left in the first half.

Madisonville stayed in the game with consecutive touchdowns on a 6-yard catch by freshman wide receiver Tristan Whaley with 1:02 remaining in the first half and a 1-yard run by Ngene, cutting Columbus’ lead to 28-21 with 10:53 left in the third quarter.

The Cardinals began seizing control of the game with scores on back-to-back drives as Hurd had 4- and 57-yard TD runs. In between the scores, Madisonville again answered with Whaley’s 80-yard kickoff return for a TD.

But Schobel threw a 57-yard TD pass to senior receiver Colton Pitchford for a 49-28 Columbus lead, and the Cardinals cruised from there. Johnson iced the victory with a 91-yard TD run with 10:16 left in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.