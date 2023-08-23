Madisonville head football coach Russell Urbantke doesn’t have to reach far for an example of athletic success to present to his players.

Earlier this spring, Madisonville native Sam Bennett lived out a dream scenario by playing in the Masters tournament as an amateur. Not only that, he contended for the green jacket into Sunday’s final round and finished as the low amateur in 16th place.

Even for teenage football players, the situation is relatable considering they grew in the same small town as the now professional golfer.

“It shows us that anybody from our town can do anything pretty much,” linebacker Conner Swonke said.

Only two seasons removed from a four-win campaign, the Mustangs have the belief that the boys from the small town on Interstate 45 can do anything, especially after reaching the third round of the playoffs last year.

The benchmark for this season is to play a playoff game in the month of December after going 8-5 last year.

“We fell short of that goal,” Urbantke said of 2022. “That’s what we talked about all spring long is we were second in district, so one of our first goals is to be the district champion.”

Key in that quest for a deep playoff run is wide receiver and defensive back Lorenzo Johnson, who earned all-state last season. The Texas Tech pledge holds seven college scholarship offers, according to 247Sports.com, including an offer from the Southeastern Conference’s Ole Miss.

“We all know that everybody’s going to know where Lorenzo Johnson is all the time,” Urbantke said. “But we had a freshman step up last year. He’ll be a sophomore for us. And just because [Johnson’s] going to draw special attention, our other guys are going to have to step up.”

Johnson said his individual goal for the season is to reach 1,500 yards receiving and score at least 20 touchdowns. As a team, he sets last season’s third-round playoff appearance as the mark to beat.

Alongside Johnson, quarterback Jeremiah Burns and running backs Syrian Burns and Philip Green will fuel the Mustang offense.

Urbantke said the rushing attack will be two-headed between Burns and Green, which will help balance the passing game centered on Johnson.

“We want to be able to hurt you from every facet, from the inside slot receivers to the outside to our running,” Urbantke said. “And we feel like we’re going to have two of the better running backs in there. We’re really excited about that.”

Madisonville returns seven starters on defense, including linebacker Conner Swonke, who led the Mustangs in tackles last season. He is part of a group that will need to train up two new outside linebackers.

“We’ve got a really good defense, a lot of people coming back on defense,” Swonke said. “I think we’re going to do well stopping the run and stopping the pass. We’ve got all good defensive backs. Our defensive line is looking good. It’s all looking good on defense.”

Practice is a trial by fire for the defensive newcomers facing the Mustangs’ potent offense, Swonke said, adding that there are many offenses they will see in game action this year that aren’t as efficient as their teammates.

In the many times Urbantke has brought up Bennett to his players, it’s the message that the pro golfer has tattooed on his forearm that he frequently mentions. Bennett took a note his late father wrote to him that said, “Don’t wait to do something,” and tattooed the message on his forearm, so he can see it as he addresses every shot.

The message rings loud and clear this season as the Mustangs try to reach new heights.

“We’ve told our kids, ‘Let’s not wait to do something. Let’s go get it right now. This is what we’ve got in front of us,’” Urbantke said.