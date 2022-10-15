Madisonville 65, Waco Robinson 23

MADISONVILLE — Blessing Ngene ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns, and Lorenzo Johnson caught two touchdown passes to help the Madisonville Mustangs race past the Waco Robinson Rockets 65-23 in their District 11-4A Division II opener Friday.

Ty Williams completed 4 of 7 passes for 77 yards and two TDs for Madisonville (4-3, 1-0), while Jeramiah Burns also threw a TD pass. Williams added a TD run as the Mustangs scored 17 points in the second quarter and 20 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Xzavier Whaley helped lead the Mustang defense with nine tackles, a sack and two fumble recoveries, while Conner Swonke had eight tackles, including one for a loss.

Madisonville will play at Gatesville next Friday, and Robinson (3-5, 0-2) is off.