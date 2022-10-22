 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19

GATESVILLE — Senior Blessing Ngene ran for 100 yards on 18 carries, and sophomore Phillip Green ran for two touchdowns to power the Madisonville Mustangs to a 38-19 victory over Gatesville on Friday in District 11-4A Division II play.

Junior Jyrin Burns also ran for 49 yards and a TD on seven carries for the Mustangs (5-3, 2-0), while sophomore quarterback Ty Williams completed 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with one interception.

Senior Xavier Whaley helped lead Madisonville’s defense with eight tackles, and senior Coy Alvarado had seven with one for a loss. Junior Conner Swonke and sophomore Deruise Johnson also had a sack each.

Madisonville will host Waco Connally next Friday, and Gatesville (6-3, 1-2) will play at Waco Robinson.

