FAIRFIELD — Madisonville’s Ty Williams threw three touchdown passes to lead the Mustangs over former district rival Fairfield on Friday night.

Williams completed 6 of 9 passes for 120 yards. Lorenzo Johnson had three catches for 104 yards with two scores and Jermal Holland added a touchdown reception.

Jyrin Burns rushed for 146 yards and a TD on six carries for Madisonville (2-1), which bounced back from a 27-21 overtime loss to Navasota.