Madisonville 35, Teague 0
Madisonville 35, Teague 0

TEAUGE -- The Madisonville Mustangs averaged 11 yards per carry while rolling to a 35-0 nondistrict victory over the Teague Lions on Friday night.

Mustang quarterback Jeramiah Burns had 136 yards rushing on five carries, including an 81-yard touchdown run. Xzavier Whaley, Blessing Ngene and Jermacus Holland also ran for TDs.

Madisonville (2-1) completed 2 of 7 passes for minus 5 yards

The Mustangs, who scored all their points in the first half, dominated on defense led by Lorenzo Johnson, Holland and Cameron Thrower. Johnson returned an interception 52 yards, and Holland had a 45-yard return of another interception. Cameron added 13 tackles.

