Madisonville 30, Salado 14

SALADO — Madisonville sophomore Ty Williams threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Mustangs to a 30-14 victory over Salado on Thursday in District 11-4A Division I play.

Junior Lorenzo Johnson caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns for Madisonville (6-4, 3-1), while junior Aiden Juarez caught four passes for 36 yards, and senior Tavis York caught two passes for 46 yards. Tristan Whaley also caught an 8-yard TD pass from Jeramiah Burns.

Senior Jermal Holland helped lead the Madisonville defense with two interceptions, including one returned for a TD.

Salado fell to 3-7 overall and 1-3 in district.

Both teams had clinched a playoff spot and will play in the Class 4A Division I bi-district round next week.