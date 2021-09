Iola’s Coy Elliot scored on a 3-yard run late in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs couldn’t rally past Lovelady as the Lions won 16-6 on Friday in nondistrict play. Elliott finished with 52 yards on 14 carries, and Iola’s Kyler Dreher had 59 yards on 11 carries. Iola fell to 0-3, while Lovelady improved to 2-1.