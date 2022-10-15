Lorena 63, Rockdale 20

ROCKDALE — Rockdale fell to Lorena 63-20 on Friday night in District 11-3A Division I play.

Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Gerren Marrero to cut Lorena’s lead to 7-6 in the first quarter, but the Leopards (6-2, 3-1) answered with four straight touchdowns for a 35-6 halftime edge.

Barcak completed 11 of 25 passes for 245 yards and two TDs with three interceptions. Zeke Castro also ran for 74 yards and a TD on 11 carries for Rockdale (2-5, 1-2), while Tim Grice ran for 51 yards on 12 carries.

The Tigers will play at Cameron next Friday, and Lorena will host Franklin.