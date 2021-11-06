Lorena 56, Rockdale 0

LORENA -- The Lorena Leopards capped a perfect run through District 11-3A Division I with a 56-0 victory over the Rockdale Tigers on Friday night.
Reed Michna rushed for 123 yards on nine carries with a trio of touchdowns. Quarterback Ryne Abel completed 9 of 13 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. Lorena (8-2, 6-0) held Rockdale to 136 yards.
Blaydn Barcak threw for 75 yards and Kemar Spencer rushed for 36 yards for the Tigers (5-5, 3-3).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!