Lorena 56, Caldwell 0
CALDWELL — The Caldwell Hornets lost to Lorena 56-0 on Friday in District 11-3A Division I play. Jamar Hewitt ran for 59 yards on 10 carries, and Travis Balcar completed 4 of 14 passes for 106 yards with two interceptions for Caldwell (2-7, 0-5). On defense, the Hornets’ Jace Aly had six tackles, one for a loss and one interception, and Conner Lee had two tackles and an interception. Caldwell will finish the season at McGregor next Friday, while Lorena (7-2, 5-0) will host Rockdale (5-4, 3-2).

