Lorena 49, Madisonville 16
Lorena 49, Madisonville 16

MADISONVILLE — Lorena scored 21 first-quarter points, and Madisonville struggled to rally as the Leopards won the District 10-4A Division II opener 49-16 on Friday at Mustang Stadium.

Junior Blessing Ngene ran for 89 yards and a touchdown on seven carries for Madisonville (2-2, 0-1).

Braylon Henry ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on six carries for Lorena (2-2, 1-0), which generated 370 yards and six TDs on the ground.

