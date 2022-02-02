Local student-athletes make their choices official on national signing day

The Rudder football team leaned on its senior class in 2021 to earn its best finish in program history. The veterans made history again Wednesday at The Armory as Marcus Heard Jr., EJ Ezar, Devion Howard and Jeremiah Johnson made up the largest football signing class at Rudder since the school opened in 2008.
“I hope you take a look at the hard work these guys did to get where they are,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said to the younger players at the school’s signing ceremony. “It’s not easy. This part’s the icing on the cake.”
Heard led the quartet, signing to play at Davidson in North Carolina. The senior defensive back, who plans to major in business, chose the Wildcats over Harvard, Yale, Georgetown and Holy Cross.
“Playing a good brand of football was key,” Heard said of picking Davidson, adding that location and culture contributed to his decision. “The entrepreneurship program will open the right doors for when I come back and be able to provide for my family and the people that I love.”
Howard and Johnson led the Rangers’ defense alongside Heard and signed with Tyler Junior College and Angelo State, respectively. Quarterback EJ Ezar, the son of Eric Ezar, signed with Missouri S&T.
The Rangers were part of a group of 24 student-athletes in Bryan-College Station who signed their national letters of intent Wednesday. College Station had the most with 10 signees, followed by eight from A&M Consolidated, which had students sign in football, swimming, baseball and volleyball. Bryan had two signees, including wide receiver Hunter Vivaldi (Texas A&M) and defensive end Tanner Allen (Texas Tech).
The Cougars advanced to the Class 5A Division I state title game in December and had nine players sign to play football throughout the Southeastern, Big 12, Western Athletic, Southern Collegiate Athletic and Lone Star conferences and the Patriot League. The group includes quarterback Jett Huff (Houston), linebacker Jaxson Slanker and safety Kyle Walsh (A&M) and kicker Sam Trimble (Abilene Christian). Wide receiver Traylen Suel also signed with Texas-Permian Basin, kicker/punter Dawson Schremp with Lamar and Bradley Jones with Trinity. Defensive lineman Connor Lingren and safety Byron Johnson announced their decision on stage in the school’s auditorium, choosing TCU and Lafayette, respectively.
“I haven’t taken it in yet,” Johnson said. “It’s all my brothers [here], and it just doesn’t feel realistic right now.”
Each Cougar player spoke to the packed crowd at College Station’s signing ceremony, thanking family members, teammates and coaches before signing. Johnson and Huff, the son of head coach Steve Huff, gave tearful messages to their parents during the program, thanking them for their support on and off the field.
“I really tried not to [cry], but I really couldn’t help it,” Jett Huff said. “He’s done a ton for me and for the other kids that maybe don’t have a father figure. I don’t think he gets the credit he really deserves.”
Jett Huff will remain a Cougar but trade in his purple and black for red and white. The senior said visiting Houston felt like home, and he’s looking forward to facing one of his teammates, wide receiver Houston Thomas, during Week 1 next season. Thomas signed with Texas-San Antonio during the football season.
The special teams duo of Schremp and Trimble also will compete in their season openers at Lamar and ACU. Schremp, who is a two-time District 8-5A-I specialist of the year, said the Cardinals were the right fit for him.
“I liked the coaching stuff. It’s in a good place, and it’s just where I needed to go,” Schremp said.
College Station’s Cadence Mouton also signed Wednesday and will continue her cheerleading career at Blinn.
Consol offensive lineman Rhett Larson and defensive lineman Jaden Thomas signed to play football at SMU and Blinn, respectively. Also from Consol, Faith Taylor signed with Dallas College Cedar Valley in volleyball, while Carson Kerbel (Navarro) and Wesley Boedeker (TCS Post Grad Academy) signed to play baseball.
Consol’s swim team, which will compete in the Class 5A Region V meet this weekend, had three signees, including Hailey Buenemann (Stevenson University), Micheal Peng (MIT) and Eric Xiao (Brandeis University).
• NOTES — Other football signees around the Brazos Valley include Brenham’s Eric Hemphill (Missouri State), Normangee’s Braylon Cornish (Southwestern Assemblies of God), Snook’s Garrett Lero and Navasota’s Xavier Steptoe (Hardin Simmons), Cameron’s Phaibian Bynaum (Midwestern State) and St. Joseph’s Gabe Stratta (McPherson College). ... Madisonville’s Maegan Anderson (St. Thomas) and Normangee’s Kourtney Wright (National Park College) signed to play softball. Area baseball signees include Navasota’s Drew Gonzales (Wayland Baptist) and Normangee’s Logan Luna (Southern Arkansas Tech).