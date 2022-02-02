Local student-athletes make their choices official on national signing day

The Rudder football team leaned on its senior class in 2021 to earn its best finish in program history. The veterans made history again Wednesday at The Armory as Marcus Heard Jr., EJ Ezar, Devion Howard and Jeremiah Johnson made up the largest football signing class at Rudder since the school opened in 2008.

“I hope you take a look at the hard work these guys did to get where they are,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said to the younger players at the school’s signing ceremony. “It’s not easy. This part’s the icing on the cake.”

Heard led the quartet, signing to play at Davidson in North Carolina. The senior defensive back, who plans to major in business, chose the Wildcats over Harvard, Yale, Georgetown and Holy Cross.

“Playing a good brand of football was key,” Heard said of picking Davidson, adding that location and culture contributed to his decision. “The entrepreneurship program will open the right doors for when I come back and be able to provide for my family and the people that I love.”

Howard and Johnson led the Rangers’ defense alongside Heard and signed with Tyler Junior College and Angelo State, respectively. Quarterback EJ Ezar, the son of Eric Ezar, signed with Missouri S&T.