Local high schools put together 2022 nondistrict football schedules

Local high school football coaches have put together their teams’ 2022 nondistrict schedules after Thursday’s release of the University Interscholastic League’s realignment.
Bryan will begin the Ricky Tullos era at home against Waller before back-to-back road games against Huntsville and Brenham. The Vikings will wrap up nondistrict play at home against Richmond Randle In District 12-6A play, Bryan will face Temple, Copperas Cove, Pflugerville Weiss, Waco Midway, Hutto and Harker Heights.
The Vikings also are scheduled to scrimmage A&M Consolidated in preseason play.
Headlining College Station’s nondistrict slate is a season opener against Lucas Lovejoy, a regional finalist in 2021, in the Tom Landry Classic. The two schools will meet in Allen on Aug. 26. The Cougars, who played in the Class 5A Division I state championship game last season, are also scheduled to host Fort Worth Nolan Catholic and Temple to wrap up nondistrict action.
Consol will have three home games in nondistrict play. The Tigers are slated to open the season against Huntsville and also will host Mexico’s UANL Monterrey Tigres and Lufkin. Consol had a game against UANL Monterrey scheduled last year, but it was canceled due to border closures. Consol beat Huntsville 35-0 last season.
The Cougars and Tigers are set to rekindle their rivalry on Oct. 28 at College Station in 11-5A Division I play. College Station and Consol also will play Leander, Leander Glenn, Georgetown, Georgetown East View, Cedar Park and Pflugerville Hendrickson in district.
Consol will have two scrimmages in August, the first against Rudder.
Rudder is scheduled to open its season on the road against Willis before hosting Salado and Elgin. The Rangers will close nondistrict play at Killeen Chaparral, a new school that will open this fall. The Rangers’ 10-5A-II schedule includes Brenham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Montgomery Lake Creek, Richmond Randle and Lamar Consolidated. Rudder beat Elgin and Huntsville last season and lost to Montgomery, Lake Creek and Lamar Consolidated.
Franklin cannot defend its 3A Division II state title after moving up to 3A’s Division I, but the Lions will start their quest for back-to-back state titles against Woodville, Mexia, Diboll and Jasper in nondistrict. Franklin’s 11-3A-I is loaded and features Lorena, 3A-I’s defending state champ, as well as Rockdale and Cameron.
Several Brazos Valley schools are scheduled to face each other in nondistrict play. Madisonville is set to host Navasota. Anderson-Shiro will play Hearne and Snook, and Hearne also will face Burton.
Brenham names Youngs head coach
BRENHAM -- The Brenham school board approved Brazoswood's Danny Youngs to be the new head football coach and athletics director during a special board meeting Thursday night.
Youngs replaces Eliot Allen, who was hired as Bastrop ISD's athletics director last month.
"It's been excitement since the offer's been made," Youngs said at the meeting, which was streamed online. "I understand the expectations, and I'm honored. I'm humbled. I can't wait to get to Cub Nation and let's get started at work."
Youngs coaches Brazoswood for three years, compiling a 5-24 record. Before that, he was head coach at Wichita Falls Hirschi for five seasons where he went 30-29. Youngs led Hirschi to a regional final appearance in 2017.
Brenham went 7-4 in 2021, finishing second in District 13-5A Division II as the Cubs made their 18th consecutive playoff appearance. Brenham will remain in Class 5A Division II for the next two seasons and will be in 10-5A-II with Rudder, Huntsville, Montgomery, Lake Creek, Richmond Randle and Lamar Consolidated. Brenham also will face Bryan in nondistrict play.