Local high schools put together 2022 nondistrict football schedules

The Cougars and Tigers are set to rekindle their rivalry on Oct. 28 at College Station in 11-5A Division I play. College Station and Consol also will play Leander, Leander Glenn, Georgetown, Georgetown East View, Cedar Park and Pflugerville Hendrickson in district.

Consol will have two scrimmages in August, the first against Rudder.

Rudder is scheduled to open its season on the road against Willis before hosting Salado and Elgin. The Rangers will close nondistrict play at Killeen Chaparral, a new school that will open this fall. The Rangers’ 10-5A-II schedule includes Brenham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Montgomery Lake Creek, Richmond Randle and Lamar Consolidated. Rudder beat Elgin and Huntsville last season and lost to Montgomery, Lake Creek and Lamar Consolidated.

Franklin cannot defend its 3A Division II state title after moving up to 3A’s Division I, but the Lions will start their quest for back-to-back state titles against Woodville, Mexia, Diboll and Jasper in nondistrict. Franklin’s 11-3A-I is loaded and features Lorena, 3A-I’s defending state champ, as well as Rockdale and Cameron.