Local high school football teams use scrimmages to fine tune, prepare for season openers

The start of the 2021 high school football season is only two days away and Bryan-College Station teams are fine tuning for their openers after final dress rehearsals last week.
Rudder and A&M Consolidated had their second scrimmages last week, while College Station and Bryan had their first and only because they had spring drills.
The Rangers scrimmaged Class 6A Willis, were current Rudder head coach Eric Ezar used to be athletics director, and Class 5A Division I Magnolia West. Ezar said he intentionally scheduled tough teams to get his players much needed solid reps.
Rudder and Magnolia West had their first-team units run 12-play series and second-team units ran 10. The teams finished with three overtimes and a live quarter. The Bulldogs scored twice in the live quarter and Rudder had two touchdowns called back, including a 80-yard score that was waved off for a block in the back. Ezar still was pleased with his offense, which scored twice in the overtimes and once in the 12-play series.
"The offense played better then they did against Willis," Ezar said. "I thought Kevin Holmes played really well, made some nice catches. Michael Lester had two touchdowns, which was big. I thought we ran the ball pretty well [and the] offensive line played well."
Defensively, the Rangers struggled on assignments, Ezar said.
"Magnolia West did a good job really running the ball on us. We just got to fix stopping the run," Ezar said.
Class 5A Division II Consol, which scrimmaged a pair of 6A teams, also is looking to make some changes on defense, especially with tackling and picking up blitzes. But head coach Lee Fedora said he saw improvement against Tomball from the first scrimmage against Killeen Ellison.
"Offensively, our quarterback [Brodie Daniel] did a good job staying in the pocket and getting out of pocket when he needed to," Fedora said. "Then on defense, the one thing we had to fix up is our tackling, but I thought our guys were flying around the ball well."
Consol and Tomball did four sets of 15 plays with two live quarters.
The Tigers were able to score points, but there still were cracks in blocking and defensively, the tackling needs to be better. Fedora said they can make those fixes.
"We got to work on communication, making sure everybody knows their blocking assignments and then defensively making sure [they're communicating on] different formations," Fedora said.
College Station and Bryan made the most of their lone scrimmages. The Class 5A Division I Cougars faced 6A Temple at home, while the Vikings went on the road to play fellow 6A Fort Bend Dulles.
College Station during the controlled portion of the scrimmage had two sets of 12 plays followed by two live quarters. Cougar head coach Steve Huff returns a large senior class with lots of experience, but penalties were a problem.
"We had like three penalties in five plays," Huff said. "We got kind of sloppy, one of them was I would say unavoidable how it happened but the other two were just not moving our feet and holding or whatever it might be."
Huff was pleased the Cougars bounced back to score twice after the mental mistakes and the players were all over the field.
"Conditioning-wise, we're on the right track," Huff said.
The Cougars' defense forced a few turnovers. It showed improvement and effort, but there are areas to fine tune, Huff said
"We missed some tackles in the open field, and that's something that defense is going to work on this week; bring our feet with us and get that kind of stuff down," Huff said.
Bryan won't have much to change defensively.
The Vikings showed off their experience and head coach Ross Rogers said they just have to stay on the right track. Rogers said Bryan has depth up front with six lineman who can alternate, which is a luxury.
"Defensively we all played well," Rogers said. "It's a Wing-T type format so you got to really be disciplined and I thought that our guys stayed with the execution of it. [Dulles] didn't throw the ball a lot so that's something we're gonna totally change this week -- every team is going to throw it 60-70% of the time."
The teams worked 20 minutes on offense and defense before switching to a kicking game and then to a 12-minute live quarter.
Rogers said he was "pleased with the way [starting quarterback] Malcom Gooden handled the offense," and he thought the running backs played well, led by Du'wayne Paulhill. Wide receiver Hunter Vivaldi added a couple touchdowns catches. The Vikings have three returning offensive linemen, but are still looking to fill holes.
"Offensively, we can be crisper, we can be sharper," Rogers said, "and that's what we've got to do to [against] good teams. We've got to be able to carry fakes out and do all the little things that's gonna make the offense successful."
The season starts at 7 p.m. Thursday with College Station playing Hutto at Pflugerville's Pfield; Bryan will play Lucas Lovejoy at Waco ISD Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday; Consol plays host to Waco University at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium; and Rudder faces Bastrop at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.