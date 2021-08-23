Local high school football teams use scrimmages to fine tune, prepare for season openers

College Station during the controlled portion of the scrimmage had two sets of 12 plays followed by two live quarters. Cougar head coach Steve Huff returns a large senior class with lots of experience, but penalties were a problem.

"We had like three penalties in five plays," Huff said. "We got kind of sloppy, one of them was I would say unavoidable how it happened but the other two were just not moving our feet and holding or whatever it might be."

Huff was pleased the Cougars bounced back to score twice after the mental mistakes and the players were all over the field.

"Conditioning-wise, we're on the right track," Huff said.

The Cougars' defense forced a few turnovers. It showed improvement and effort, but there are areas to fine tune, Huff said

"We missed some tackles in the open field, and that's something that defense is going to work on this week; bring our feet with us and get that kind of stuff down," Huff said.

Bryan won't have much to change defensively.

The Vikings showed off their experience and head coach Ross Rogers said they just have to stay on the right track. Rogers said Bryan has depth up front with six lineman who can alternate, which is a luxury.