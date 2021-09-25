 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livingston 24, Madisonville 14
0 comments

Livingston 24, Madisonville 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LIVINGSTON — Madisonville built a 14-7 first-quarter lead, but Livingston rallied in the second half for a 24-14 victory Friday in nondistrict play.

Sophomore Jeramiah Burns ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Mustangs (2-3), and he threw a 53-yard TD pass to junior Devin Wheaton. Junior Rayce Hudson and sophomore Conner Swonke each had eight tackles for the Madisonville defense. Senior Tyler George also had two tackles and a fumble recovery he forced.

Senior Lynn Johnson ran for 181 yards and two TDs for Livingston (4-1).

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin 49, Lexington 12
Football

Franklin 49, Lexington 12

LEXINGTON — Class 3A Division II’s top-ranked Franklin Lions had another classic showing on the ground as they ran past Lexington 49-12 on Fri…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert