Livingston 24, Madisonville 14

LIVINGSTON — Madisonville built a 14-7 first-quarter lead, but Livingston rallied in the second half for a 24-14 victory Friday in nondistrict play.

Sophomore Jeramiah Burns ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries for the Mustangs (2-3), and he threw a 53-yard TD pass to junior Devin Wheaton. Junior Rayce Hudson and sophomore Conner Swonke each had eight tackles for the Madisonville defense. Senior Tyler George also had two tackles and a fumble recovery he forced.