MADISONVILLE — The Madisonville football team lost to Livingston 21-9 on Friday in nondistrict action.

Junior Jeramiah Burns ran for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs (3-2), and he helped lead the defense with 13 tackles. Juniors Lorenzo Johnson and Jakeithon Owens also had interceptions for Madisonville.

Livingston junior Jontavian McNeal ran for 58 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

Madisonville will host Columbus next Friday, while Livingston (2-3) is off.