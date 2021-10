CALDWELL — Caldwell fell to Little River-Academy 49-0 on Friday in District 11-3A Division I play. Jamar Hewitt ran for 49 yards on 16 carries for Caldwell (2-5, 0-3), while Adian Torres had 37 yards on six carries. Little River-Academy (7-1, 3-1) finished with 301 yards of offense and held the Hornets to 91. Caldwell will play at Troy next Friday, while Little River-Academy will host Rockdale.