College Station’s Jake Utley and A&M Consolidated’s Joey Lightfoot are going from rivals in high school to teammates in college.

The College Station offensive lineman and Consol defensive lineman both signed with Texas-El Paso on Thursday as part of the national signing day ceremonies at their respective high schools.

“It is extremely special to me,” Lightfoot said. “It means that my lifelong goal up until this point has been achieved. Ever since I started playing flag football I wanted to play football in college.”

And while they both have been chasing the same dream and even played against each other this season, Lightfoot and Utley admit they didn’t really know each other until they visited UTEP at the same time. They became friends during the visit and received their scholarship offers on the same day as they both announced it on Jan. 22.

“I didn’t really know Joey before our visit, but hanging out with him the whole weekend really got us close,” Utley said. “And I am super excited to room with him and have a familiar face when moving in.”

Lightfoot said the pair might not get to room together because UTEP divides the team between position groups. Still, Utley and Lightfoot are excited about heading to UTEP and as is Miners head coach Dana Dimel.

“Between Jake and Joey, we had them in two weekends ago, tremendous families,” Dimel said during his signing day press conference. “They’re both young offensive and defensive linemen that we felt like we couldn’t find any better prospects out of the mold of the Andrew Meyer, Elijah Klein type, [the kind] of young prospects in our program that we feel like are going to develop and be really good players for us.”

Lightfoot and Utley were just two of the numerous athletes achieving their dreams in their respective sports Thursday across the Brazos Valley.

Bremond’s Bobby Drake signed a track scholarship with Texas A&M.

Rudder wide receiver Kevin Holmes signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville. As a senior, Holmes led the Rangers with a team-high 49 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns.

“I’m very excited to be going to play at Texas A&M-Kingsville,” Holmes said. “The Kingsville community has felt like a second home ever since I went to their football camp back in the summer.”

Holmes, a two-sport athlete at Rudder, planned to celebrate his signing by rejoining his teammates on the court and playing in Rudder’s basketball game at Consol on Thursday.

Bryan offensive lineman Isacc Ibarra signed with Navarro, where he hopes to make the Latino community proud.

“I’m a son of two immigrants who just want the best for their kid, and by me signing today, I know they’re proud,” Ibarra said. “And I know I’m setting a good example for the next generation, so that means more than anything.”

Ibarra has big dreams after his two seasons with the Bulldogs.

“I’m extremely grateful that I got my offer, and when I took my visit to Navarro, not only did me and my family feel very welcome, but I felt like I belonged, and you don’t get that feeling at every visit you go to,” Ibarra said. “So I’m excited to do some great things at Navarro. I’ve talked with [tight ends coach Marcell Howard] up there, and the plan is to perfect my craft there [and] after the two years, transfer back to the B-CS area and play for Texas A&M. I know it’ll be a challenge, but I’m willing to get it done.”

• NOTES — Other football signees around the Brazos Valley include Consol’s Connor Cortez (Blinn), College Station’s Harrison Robinson (Blinn), College Station’s Korbin Johnson (Midwestern State), Consol’s Jake Parry (Oklahoma Baptist), Consol’s Christian Bollard (Crown), Bryan’s Matthew Cooks (Tyler), Bryan’s Andrew Walker (Tyler), Brenham’s Eric Aschenbeck, Ricky Brown, Savion Ragston and Quinten Graves (Blinn), Navasota’s Deontray Scott (Blinn), Madisonville’s Cutter Smith (Howard Payne) and Caldwell’s Morris Delvin (Akron). ... The area’s volleyball signees include Rudder’s Allison Layton (Howard Payne), Rudder’s Neeley Rutledge (Eastern Wyoming) and Normangee’s Kamy Phillips (Hill). ... The area’s softball signees include Rudder’s Mia Guerrero (Lamar State-Port Arthur), Bryan’s Brooke Scott (Navarro), Bryan’s Faith Eppers (Paris) and Bryan’s Michelle Hicks (Hesston). ... The area’s baseball signees include Consol’s Cody Urso and Grady Jasper (TCS Post Grad Academy in Melissa) and College Station’s Ethan Hopkins (Lyon). ... College Station’s Hannah Akers signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor in acrobatics and tumbling.