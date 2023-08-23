Lexington quarterback Kase Evans and his fellow kiddie corps teammates took the state by surprise last year. They could be even better this year thanks to that experience.

The Eagles are ranked 12th in Class 3A Division II by Texas Football and a potential budding state championship contender for the next few years.

Evans was among six freshman starters last year for the Eagles, who also started eight sophomores. Despite the youth and losing its starting tailback in the third game of the season, Lexington went 10-0 during the regular season.

The high-flying Eagles weren’t really tested after eking out a 35-33 victory over Thorndale in the season opener. They averaged winning the next nine games by a whopping 31.4 points with the narrowest margin 15 as the Eagles climbed to No. 9 in the state.

The season ended with a 35-28 bi-district loss to Brazos that was even more painful considering Lexington led 28-0.

“We’ve got to get by that loss,” Lexington coach Kirk Muhl said. “I just try to tell the kids that everything went wrong that could go wrong in that game, and we all have to be better, from the coaching part to the kid part of it.”

The Eagles still have a lot of young kids, but they’ve grown led by Evans, who threw for 2,649 yards and 24 touchdowns last year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder added three inches of height and extra weight during the offseason.

“What restricted him last year was size,” Muhl said. “He was so small we didn’t want to run him, because we didn’t want to get him hurt. He’s grown a bunch. He was going to be a bigger kid anyways.”

Restricting his running improved his football IQ and maturity.

“He was already a pretty developed kid for a pocket passer,” Muhl said. “And I think just seeing it full speed at the varsity level and that varsity speed, he’s way better right now. Even in the 7-on-7 in the spring, you could tell that he’s just more confident. The ball is coming out of his hands even hotter than what it was. He’s doing well.”

Evans should be able to cut down on the interceptions after throwing 17 last year. He also wasn’t a running threat with minus 135 yards and no touchdowns.

Lexington has to replace wide receiver Daylon Washington, who was District 13-3A-II’s most valuable player. The Eagles have candidates in juniors Mason Biehle and Owen Rhodus, who combined for 67 receptions and 928 yards last season.

Biehle said the chemistry has improved vastly between the receivers and Evans.

“We know he’s going to get us the ball when we’re open,” Biehle said. “It takes a lot of pressure off us as receivers.”

Evans is deft at adapting his throws, Biehle said.

“If you need it in a [tight] spot, he’ll put it right in,” Biehle said. “If he has to lob one, he knows to do that. That’s a lot of growth by him. He knows which ball to throw.”

Biehle had 35 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns last year and expects to be an even bigger threat after finishing third in the long jump at the state track meet with an effort of 22 feet, 4.25 inches.

“He’s really dynamic,” Muhl said. “He’s really explosive, and he’s got good hands.”

Lexington’s passing game could be more lethal if the running game develops. Kaiden Chappel won the starting tailback job last year and had 285 yards rushing on 56 carries with three touchdowns before suffering an injury.

“You could see how it hurt our offense, because he was really explosive,” Muhl said.

Fellow sophomore John Williams picked up the slack with 440 yards and six TDs on 82 carries. The 6-1, 215-pound Williams gives Lexington a power option to complement the speedy Chappel (5-10, 155).

Lexington also has experience and size on the offensive line.

“The one thing we’ve kind of been shy on is bigger kids up front, but this little class we have coming, now we have some bigger kids up front,” Muhl said.

Still, there’s no danger the Eagles will turn into a run-oriented team.

Lexington’s philosophy is to spread the field and feature its skill players, which offsets two disadvantages it often encounters against teams with more size on the line and more talented skill players.

“We’ve always had that philosophy, but what [Evans] allows us to do is to get those slip screens out there faster,” Muhl said. “It allows us to get more kids involved, and our receiving group is good.”

Defensively, Lexington returns six players who earned first- or second-team all-district honors, and junior middle linebacker Zack Carter earned all-district honors at center last year but is moving to defense.

“It’s a change. It’s a transition, but I’m a football player,” said Carter, who believes his ability to lead will help the unit. “When you’re a center on offense, you make all the calls, and at middle linebacker, you gotta be that guy.”

Carter hasn’t played defense since the eighth grade, but after getting banged around on offense, he’s looking forward to being the aggressor.

Optimism is high at Lexington, but it has to develop leadership to handle adversity and success, Muhl said.

The team got a taste of both last year.

“I think it’s great for our team being so young ... they were able to do that,” Muhl said. “You can see it in the offseason, in the weight training. You can see the fuel that it added to them to be better than what they are right now.”