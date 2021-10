Lexington quarterback/defensive back Sheldon Springer was named this week’s Class 3A Built Ford Tough Texas high school football player of the week. Sheldon completed 18 of 31 passes for 413 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 69-24 win over Riesel last week. He also had 60 yards and four TDs on 10 carries and added four tackles and three pass breakups on defense.