Lexington looks for another deep playoff run behind do-it-all star Jarred Kerr

Kirk Muhl said it wasn’t hard to notice Jarred Kerr when he played Pee Wee football.

Now as a high school senior and the Eagles’ top player, Kerr has caught the attention of more than just Muhl. Kerr was an all-state selection in 2020, racking up 117 tackles and three interceptions while accounting for 20 total touchdowns on offense.

“He’s a different level type of athlete just with his ball skills and his ball sense, and then he’ll strike you on top of it,” Muhl said. “That mentality translates to a lot of our kids. We might not look like the greatest athletes out there, but they’re tough kids, and Jarred just takes it to another level, because of his athleticism.”

Originally from Clearwater, Florida, Kerr said he started playing flag football at the age of 3. He moved to Lexington in the fourth grade after his father passed away when he was 8 years old.

Kerr said he had big games in middle school but kept a humble attitude about his abilities since he played at a smaller school. He made varsity as a freshman but had his season cut short after tearing his ACL in the third game of the year. Kerr said the injury changed his mindset and outlook on football. As a sophomore, Kerr was named District 8-3A-II MVP despite playing in only seven games after waiting to be ruled eligible by the UIL.