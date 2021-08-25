Lexington looks for another deep playoff run behind do-it-all star Jarred Kerr

Kirk Muhl said it wasn’t hard to notice Jarred Kerr when he played Pee Wee football.
Now as a high school senior and the Eagles’ top player, Kerr has caught the attention of more than just Muhl. Kerr was an all-state selection in 2020, racking up 117 tackles and three interceptions while accounting for 20 total touchdowns on offense.
“He’s a different level type of athlete just with his ball skills and his ball sense, and then he’ll strike you on top of it,” Muhl said. “That mentality translates to a lot of our kids. We might not look like the greatest athletes out there, but they’re tough kids, and Jarred just takes it to another level, because of his athleticism.”
Originally from Clearwater, Florida, Kerr said he started playing flag football at the age of 3. He moved to Lexington in the fourth grade after his father passed away when he was 8 years old.
Kerr said he had big games in middle school but kept a humble attitude about his abilities since he played at a smaller school. He made varsity as a freshman but had his season cut short after tearing his ACL in the third game of the year. Kerr said the injury changed his mindset and outlook on football. As a sophomore, Kerr was named District 8-3A-II MVP despite playing in only seven games after waiting to be ruled eligible by the UIL.
“I would say once I started playing select [7-on-7] and started getting out there against all of the other D-I recruits and started doing what I do, that’s when I really knew I had what it took,” Kerr said.
Scholarship offers began rolling in for Kerr in March 2020. Baylor was the first school to offer Kerr a scholarship, followed by Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame and Florida. Texas A&M offered Kerr a scholarship after a strong performance in Lexington’s 2020 season-opening win over West.
In June, Kerr announced his commitment to the Aggies. A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who coaches the Aggies’ safeties, led Kerr’s recruitment. Kerr said he and Elko talk weekly and added he will play safety at A&M and feels that is the position he can be himself the most.
“I felt like they had me as a priority,” Kerr said. “They stayed in contact a lot, and if you look at their safeties, both of them are supposed to be drafted after this year, so you look at stuff like that and think you can do that.”
Over the offseason, Kerr said he worked on improving dropping back into pass coverage, adding that playing 7-on-7 helped him work on his coverage skills. Kerr said he feels Lexington’s safeties are a strength of the Eagle defense. Kerr’s fellow safety, senior Caden Huckabay, noted how valuable Kerr is to Lexington.
“He makes things way easier than they should be,” Huckabay said. “You can put two [defenders] over him when he’s a receiver, and then you open the other side of the field for somebody else. And defense, I mean, I really wouldn’t want to run the ball to him either. He fills those gaps pretty good and makes it better for other people to go get a tackle. He’s a team player.”
Alongside Kerr are a cast of skill players Muhl is high on. Daylon Washington will play slot receiver with Kason Bayer and Evan Patschke manning outside receiver. Devin Jackson is expected to be Lexington’s starting running back. Muhl said he hopes that group can help the Eagles spring more big plays this fall.
“One of our strengths is going to be athleticism in the open field,” Muhl said. “I think we have some key pieces that get us out there, and if we can get the ball to them in the open field, they can make some plays happen.”
Senior Sheldon Springer returns for his fourth season as Lexington’s starting quarterback. Muhl said he has tailored the Eagles’ offense some to suit Springer more.
“I’m hoping that his maturity and him being a little older is going to help us get into that offense and do well with it,” Muhl said.
Lexington has been fortunate to still be playing football on Thanksgiving for the past five years, Muhl said, and the Eagles’ goal in 2021 remains the same — make a deep postseason run. This year, though, Lexington is hoping it can get past the regional semifinals for the first time since 2016.
“With our kids, we preach winning and we preach winning in the playoffs,” Muhl said. “I don’t care how many wins we have coming into district or coming into the playoffs, it’s about winning playoff football games for us, and our kids know that.”