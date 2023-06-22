It felt like the fall for the Lexington Eagles at the first day of the state 7-on-7 football tournament Thursday at Veterans Park.

The style of play might be different, but the intensity that comes with Friday night lights was on full display from everyone in attendance from Lexington. The Eagles had fans cheering with the coaches in charge calling out plays from the sidelines. On the field, the players matched that with impressive throws, highlight-reel catches and clutch pass breakups on defense.

And with a 2-1 record to cap off their Pool E run, the Eagles looked in midseason form at times.

“It was good,” Lexington quarterback Kase Evans said. “It would have been awesome to have that last game, but it doesn’t always work out. We played well. We played a lot better than our first two games, and I felt like we really did well.”

Lexington will now face Eastland (2-1) on Field 10B at 8 a.m. Friday in the single-elimination Division III championship bracket.

The Eagles opened with a 20-18 victory over Stamford, and their second game against Dilley had late drama as it went into overtime. Lexington used a touchdown pass from Evans to Keith Wolridge for the lead, then Zach Carter broke up Dilley’s last pass attempt to seal the 18-12 victory.

But Lexington’s final game of the day proved the shining example of that fall-like atmosphere.

Lexington faced off against last season’s 3A-II state champion Gunter with both teams carrying 2-0 records into their pool play finale. And while every team in both Divisions II and III advance to Friday’s single-elimination championship brackets, going 3-0 can give teams a lot of momentum.

Lexington came up short on the game’s final play as the whistle was blown right before the ball could be snapped with yards to go for a touchdown. But taking one of the state’s best to the wire in a 19-14 loss had a positive effect for the Eagles.

“That last game definitely gave us some confidence for tomorrow,” Evans said. “Gunter, No. 1 team in the state, that gave us a lot of confidence for tomorrow. We’re ready to go. We’re ready to go out there and have some fun.”

In the final game against Gunter, Evans was 11-for-29 passing with two touchdowns. His second score and two-point conversion attempt gave Lexington a 14-13 lead. The Eagles’ defense forced a three-and-out deep in their own territory to get the offense the ball back and set up the go-ahead score.

“They do great,” Evans said of the team’s defense. “They really do a great job, and they really do help fire us up and give us that confidence to go out there and keep trying. They’ve been doing a great job lately.”

On the field across from Lexington, Cameron went 1-2 in Pool E play in Division II.

The Yoemen lit up the scoreboard in the first game of the day with a 32-13 win over Carthage but fell 26-20 to Decatur and 32-20 to Graham.

For Cameron, Friday’s championship bracket begins with a game against Somerset (1-2) at 8:45 a.m. on Field 10A. Senior quarterback Braylan Drake knows that the Yoemen need to go in with the attitude they had in the game against Carthage to be successful.

“We just got to come out with some high intensity like we were in the first game,” Drake said. “We got to have that mindset that we’re going to win every game.”

Hearne also finished pool play with a 1-2 record in Pool H in Division III.

Hearne lost 32-12 to Milllsap and 34-6 to East Bernard before ending Thursday on a high note with a 27-13 victory over Goldthwaite. Hearne’s Friday matchup will be against Tidehaven on Field 7A at 8 a.m.

Bryan, College Station, A&M Consolidated and Rudder will begin Division I play on Friday.

Consol is in Pool I with Crandall, Haslet Eaton and Klein Cain and will play at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. Friday. The Tigers, who won the 2019 D-I title, will be making their 12th straight and 20th all-time appearance in the event.

Bryan is in Pool D with Midlothian Heritage, Waller and Weslaco and will play at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Friday. The Vikings are making their first state 7-on-7 tournament appearance since 2007.

College Station is in Pool G with Barbers Hill, Everman and Flower Mound Marcus and also will play at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Friday. The Cougars, who won the 2018 D-I title, are making their ninth straight appearance at state 7-on-7.

Rudder is making its first state 7-on-7 appearance. The Rangers will be in Pool C with Abilene, Clear Springs and Round Rock with game times at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Friday.

