Lexington football team adds stellar freshman class to veteran unit

The Lexington Eagles are due some luck when it comes to injuries.

Multi-talented Jarred Kerr, who was a second-team preseason pick last year on Texas Football’s Super Team, didn’t play in 2021 because of a back injury. It was a theme that Eagle fans have painfully grown accustomed to.

“We’ve had our share [of setbacks], and it’s probably been the last six years,” Lexington head coach Kirk Muhl said. “It’s been major injuries. It hasn’t been little injuries. It’s been big, big injuries.”

Even the little ones hurt a program as good as Lexington’s.

The Eagles went 13-1 in 2017, the loss coming to Boling 35-21 in the Class 3A Division II state quarterfinals. All-state running back Ja’Kobe Cooper left in the first half with an ankle injury and didn’t return.

Lexington hasn’t used injuries as a crutch, managing to make the best of the situation each season. The Eagles have made seven straight playoff trips and last year managed to win four of their last five regular-season games to keep the streak going. Lexington, forced to play several underclassmen, struggled early last season in blowout losses to West 48-7 and Franklin 49-12.

“It was tough,” senior Garrett Gerdes said. “It’s hard having so many freshmen and sophomores in starting positions, but we had the leaders to really get them going. It was a tough transition, but I think we’re going to have a better year this year.”

Lexington returns seven offensive and eight defensive starters but has to replace quarterback Shelton Springer, a four-year starter who threw for 2,375 yards and 19 TDs last season. Finding Springer’s heir under center is the team’s biggest question mark, but highly touted freshman Kase Evans won the job, and Muhl is hopeful the youngster and his backups quickly become an asset.

“I’m excited about our quarterback position. There’s a lot of upside to it,” Muhl said. “I think we’re going to be just fine at our quarterback position.”

Evans played in the 2022 Under Armour Futures Game in January in Orlando, Florida — an event that featured the nation’s 75 best eighth-graders. He gained valuable experience that week, and he will be surrounded by more when he throws the ball for the Eagles.

Returning receivers Daylon Washington (37 receptions, 626 yards, 7 TDs), Garret Schneider (9-141-0) and Keith Wolridge (7-206-3) are vital to the unit’s success, because the run game has to replace Springer and running back Devin Jackson, who combined for 1,295 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Washington had 263 yards rushing on only 15 carries (26.3 avg.) with 16 TDs, and he expects to get more carries.

“I’m fast and a deep threat, and I can catch it off the screen,” he said. “Just hand me the ball. I can go 95.”

The offensive line is anchored by senior guard Koleten Claxton along with sophomores Matthew Ortiz and Zack Carter. Lexington also has high hopes for senior Jaycen Meurer, who didn’t play much last year. Gerdes will anchor the defensive line, moving over from offense.

“I was the right tackle on the offensive line,” Gerdes said. “Now I’m playing defensive end. I played the position I’m going up against a lot. I think I know what they’re going to expect from me, and I think I know how to make the best out of my situation. I’m faster than most linemen — I’m a pretty small guy.”

In the secondary, Lexington returns sophomore Joseph Kerr (60 tackles) and junior Wolridge (47). Outside linebacker Layne Magnuson (34) and middle linebacker Preston McMillan (90) also return.

“On defense, it’s going to be a matter of getting some young kids to play,” Muhl said. “I’m thinking we might start five or six incoming freshmen.”

Muhl believes several of the freshmen have big-time potential.

“As young as we are going to be, I think we’re going to have more depth,” he said. “I know that sounds crazy, but my juniors and seniors are going to small classes — they’re going to go about 10 each if that. The freshmen that are going to play for us, they are mature freshmen.”

As for the injuries that have plagued the Eagles, the team has refocused on training in hopes of preventing as many as possible.

“But some of them have just been freak accidents,” Muhl said.

Lexington had an offensive lineman fall off the back of a truck and crack his head this summer, and he won’t be able to play. It’s the kind of setback the Eagles have learned to live with.

“I’m a positive person, so I’m always expecting us to do well,” Muhl said. “Our kids put a lot of work in. Our program is kind of built on that, so my expectations are always high.”

• NOTES — Lexington is picked by Texas Football to win District 13-3A Division II, which lost defending state champion Franklin and added Elkhart (4-6 last year).