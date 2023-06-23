The Lexington Eagles got the ball back with two minutes to go and needed a touchdown to keep their State 7 on 7 tournament run alive.

Three incompletions followed and the Eagles were eliminated 27-20 by Sonora in the second round of the Division III championship bracket Friday at Veterans Park.

The Eagles were the lone Brazos Valley team to make it out of the first round as both Hearne and Cameron Yoe fell in their respective first-round matchups. Hearne, the other Division III team, lost 18-12 to Tidehaven. In the Division II bracket, Cameron lost 34-27 to Somerset.

Lexington opened the one-and-done tournament portion of state with a 32-19 victory over Eastland before falling short to the Broncos.

Pool play for A&M Consolidated, College Station, Rudder, Bryan and the other Division I teams begins at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park.