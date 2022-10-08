Lexington 61, Florence 0

FLORENCE — Ninth-ranked Lexington had no trouble winning its District 13-3A Division II opener on Friday, shutting out Florence 61-0 with big performances from Kase Evans and John Williams.

Evans threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-19 passing. He had two interceptions, but the Buffaloes (1-4, 0-1) couldn’t turn them into points.

Williams ran for 69 yards and four TDs on 15 carries.

Lexington’s Garret Schneider caught four passes for 89 yards and two TDs, and Daylon Washington caught three passes for 108 yards and another score.

Preston McMillan helped lead the Eagle defense with 11 tackles, including one for a loss. Logan Wilcox had eight tackles, 4.5 for a loss, and Cutter Smith had four tackles, 1.5 for a loss. Noah Nededog also had an interception for Lexington (6-0, 1-0).

The Eagles will play at Elkhart next Friday, and the Buffaloes will play at Rogers.