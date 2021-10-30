Lexington 59, Buffalo 41

LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Sheldon Springer ran for 190 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 184 yards and two more scores to lead the Eagles past Buffalo 59-41 on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play.

Devin Jackson ran for 89 yards and two TDs for the Eagles (5-4, 3-2), and Daylon Washington caught three passes for 81 yards and a TD.

The teams traded scores throughout the night, but Lexington used Jackson’s 1-yard TD run and Caden Huckabay’s 38-yard TD catch to break a tie and lead 28-14 at the end of the first quarter. Buffalo (2-7, 1-4) twice got within a touchdown, but Lexington led the rest of the way.

Lexington will finish the regular season at Clifton next Friday, and Buffalo will host Riesel.