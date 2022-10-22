 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington 40, Clifton 7

LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw two touchdowns passes, and Daylon Washington scored on a 57-yard run to stake the ninth-ranked Eagles to a 21-0 lead, and they cruised to a 40-7 victory over Clifton on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play.

Evans completed 16 of 24 passes for 241 yards and three TDs overall, while Washington ran for 103 yards and two TDs on just six carries. He also caught five passes for 73 yards and a TD. Mason Biehle caught five passes for 93 yards and a TD, and Garret Schneider caught three passes for 45 yards and a TD.

Lexington (8-0, 3-0) will play at Rogers next Friday, and Clifton (1-7, 0-3) will host Elkhart.

